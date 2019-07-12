Changing Paradigms in Clinical Trials Market 2019-2050: Nearly 85% Of Clinical Trials Fail to Retain Enough Patients for Successful Study Conduct

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Changing Paradigms in Clinical Trials: Market Landscape and Competitive Insights, 2019-2050" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Changing Paradigms in Clinical Trials: Market Landscape and Competitive Insights, 2019-2050' report features an extensive study of the current landscape of industry players that are offering various types of innovative clinical research platforms/solutions to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.



Chapter Summary:

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the market for virtual clinical trials, adaptive trial designs, real-world evidence-based clinical trials and clinical operations management, in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 presents a general overview of the investment, in terms of time and cost, required for developing new healthcare products, along with information on other constraints associated with clinical research, including patient recruitment and retention, evolving regulatory standards and inefficient data handling. Further, it features a detailed outline on the various upcoming trends that are anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping the future of clinical trials, including increasing focus on patient centricity, precision medicine, real-world evidence, big data analytics, virtual clinical trials, innovative trial designs and blockchain-based platforms.



Chapter 4 provides a list of industry players that are actively involved in offering services for virtual clinical trials. The chapter presents analyses of these players based on year of establishment, geographical location, company size and types of services offered (study start-up, patient enrollment, drug logistics, data collection and analysis, and patient retention). It also features an indicative list of virtual clinical trials, which has been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as the location of the trial site, target indication, trial phase and study start-date.



Chapter 5 provides a detailed list of industry players that are actively engaged in offering services for designing / conducting adaptive clinical trials. The chapter presents an analysis of these players on the basis of their year of establishment, geographical location, company size and type of offerings (trial design, trial execution and data analysis). The chapter also provides an indicative list of clinical trials using such designs and their analysis on the basis of various parameters, such as the location of the trial site, target indication, trial phase and study start-date.



Chapter 6 provides a list of the industry players that are engaged in providing services for operations management of clinical trials. The chapter presents an analysis of these players on the basis of their year of establishment, geographical location, company size and type of offerings (supply management, document handling, trial oversight, data management, unified clinical trials and payment automation).



Chapter 7 provides a detailed list of players that are actively involved in providing real-world evidence-based solutions/platforms to facilitate the conduct of clinical trials. The chapter presents an analysis of these players on the basis of their year of establishment, geographical location, company size and type of offerings (study start-up, patient enrollment, trial execution, data analytics and regulatory affairs management). The chapter also presents a case study on clinical trials being conducted in real-world settings; the trials are analyzed on the basis of various parameters, such as the location of the trial site, target therapeutic area, trial phase, study start-date, type of sponsors and most active players.



Chapter 8 features brief profiles of companies offering solutions for virtual clinical trials, adaptive trial designs, clinical operations management and real-world evidence-based clinical trials, featuring information on their year of establishment, respective headquarters, company size, key executives, service/technology portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 provides insights on the three popular information segments, namely virtual trials, innovative trial designs and patient centricity as observed on the social media platform, Twitter. The chapter highlights the yearly distribution of tweets posted on the platform in the period between January 2013 and March 2019, and the most significant events responsible for the increase in the volume of tweets each year. Additionally, the chapter features the most frequently mentioned keywords, applications, therapeutic areas and players, on the social media platform. It also presents a bubble analysis of the most influential authors on Twitter.



Chapter 10 is a case study on the initiatives of big pharma companies related to virtual clinical trials, offering insights on such clinical studies that have been conducted/planned by the aforementioned players, along with details on associated constraints and the future plans of players engaged in this domain.



Chapter 11 presents details on various investments and grants received by companies that are engaged in this domain, including a detailed analysis of the funding instances that have taken place during the period 2013-2018, highlighting the growing interest of the venture capital community and other strategic investors within this market.



Chapter 12 provides an insightful opportunity analysis, estimating the existing market size and potential growth opportunities across service providers working in different domains, including virtual clinical trials, innovative trial designs, clinical trial operations management and real-world evidence-based clinical trials. Based on multiple parameters, such as the number of studies conducted annually, investment associated with these studies, and the likely cost and time-saving opportunities, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2050. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] different therapeutic areas (cardiovascular disorders, infectious disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, oncological disorders and others), [B] end-users (small-sized players, mid-sized players, large players and academia / others) [C] phase of development (phase I, phase II, phase III and phase IV) and [D] key geographical regions (US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).



Chapter 13 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it summarizes the various evolutionary trends that are likely to influence the future of virtual clinical trials, adaptive trials, real-world evidence-based clinical trials and clinical operations management.



Chapter 14 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. We have presented the details of our discussions with (in alphabetical order of company names) Phillipe Lemmens (Chief Operating Officer, Andaman7), Himanshu Verma (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ConsilX), Rajesh Jain (Co-Founder, ConsilX), Greg Erman (President and Chief Executive Officer, EmpiraMed) and Jonathan Moshinsky (Head of Market Strategy, uMotif).



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sogtu4

