The Global Market for Dental Hygiene Devices 2019-2023 - Key Players are BIOLASE, Brasseler USA, Danaher Corp, Dentsply Sirona, and Nakanishi

Increasing number of dental cases



There is an increase in the prevalence of dental diseases in Europe due to negligence in terms of teeth cleaning and treatment. Last year, the UK government mentioned that around 24.7% of the children under the age of 5 have tooth decay in the UK. The UK government also mentioned that a significant number of children up to the age of 19 years were hospitalized for tooth extraction over recent years.



The increase in the number of dental cases across the world is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global dental hygiene devices market size at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Growing number of strategic partnerships



In order to increase sales, strengthen their market position, and to expand their geographical presence, vendors in the global dental hygiene market are forming strategic alliances. This strategy is helping vendors enter new markets and expand their product portfolio. These developments among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the market's growth.



Market Dynamics



The market looks at factors such as the increasing number of dental cases, new product launches, and growing number of M&A for business expansion. However, high costs associated with dental hygiene procedures, product recalls, and risks associated with dental hygiene devices may hamper the growth of the dental hygiene devices industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



This dental hygiene devices market analysis considers the sales of dental handpieces, dental burs, dental lasers, and dental scalers. The analysis also considers the sales of dental hygiene devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the dental handpieces segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide presence of distributors will play a significant role in the dental handpieces segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global dental hygiene devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several dental hygiene device manufacturers that include:



BIOLASE Inc.

Brasseler USA

Danaher Corp.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Nakanishi Inc.

Also, the dental hygiene devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Dental handpieces market - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dental burs market - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dental lasers market - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dental scalers market - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing focus on strategic partnerships

Increasing number of dental professionals

Technological advances in dental hygiene devices

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BIOLASE Inc.

Brasseler USA

Danaher Corp.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Nakanishi Inc.

