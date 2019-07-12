Discover Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025
A new market study, titled “Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber market 2019-2025
Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), a general-purpose synthetic rubber, produced from a copolymer of styrene and butadiene. Exceeding all other synthetic rubbers in consumption, SBR is used in great quantities in automobile and truck tires, generally as an abrasion-resistant replacement for natural rubber (produced from polyisoprene).
A large number of tire manufacturers are replacing the utilization of natural rubber with synthetic rubber. SBR is one of the least expensive synthetic rubber products available in the market. Our research analysis on the global styrene butadiene rubber market has identified the increasing demand from the automotive industry as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this market’s growth in the coming years. There is an increase in the utilization of synthetic rubber such as SBR since it improves the tensile strength of the product and enhances its quality. The adoption of SBR will continue to increase in the manufacturing of passenger car and motorcycle tires due to its strong durability and rolling resistance. Moreover, SBR is also used in non-tire automotive applications such as gaskets, vibration isolators, tuned dampers, belts, bump stops, and spring aids.
Global Market Outline: Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market
Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber market size will increase to XYZ Million US$ by 2025, from XYZ Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of XYZ% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Styrene Butadiene Rubber.
Chemicals are an integral element of life in the current world. They are utilized to wash, to sterilize, to operate machines, to deal with diseases and to fertilize. The use of chemicals has led them to become important building blocks for all in the world. All existing matter, counting people, animals, and plants, comprises of chemicals. As of now, chemical companies have been on a high, but the inclinations that have supported that performance are fluctuating. Businesses should contemplate prudently on their fortes as they progress into this newfangled territory. The chemical sector has, over a long span, outdone not only the total market but also most of its buyer industries and raw-material dealers. Inside the chemicals industry, the specialty sub-sectors show comparable performance, while differentiated firms have lagged behind.
The key players covered in this study
Asahi Kasei
Bridgestone
LANXESS
MICHELIN
China Petroleum & Chemical
JSR
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Styrene Butadiene Rubber are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Latest update on Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market
The chemical industry has amplified its production over time and has set itself apart by retaining onto the resultant profitability advances, distinct from many other industries that also elevated efficiency. The world is hypothetically on the edge of a stage of novel controlling materials, accompanied in by revolution in the chemicals industry. The central players in the industry and the present incumbent chemicals firms will need some dynamic basics that include the rearrangement of their product ranges, positive utilization of digital technologies, and redrafting business models to produce advanced revenues on their investment in the revolution.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR)
Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR)
Market segment by Application, split into
Tire
Non-Tire
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Styrene Butadiene Rubber market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Styrene Butadiene Rubber market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Styrene Butadiene Rubber manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Styrene Butadiene Rubber with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Styrene Butadiene Rubber submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
............
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
