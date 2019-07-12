Rising Demand for Injectable Drugs Driving the Cannula Market Growth; to Witness a CAGR of 8.3% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cannula market is expected to grow significantly from USD 117.89 Million in 2018 to USD 202 Million in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025. Factors driving the market growth are; growing demand for injectable drugs, rising infant mortality rates, and growing number of surgeries across the globe. In addition, rising aging population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing number of offline and online distribution channels and adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is further propelling the industry growth.



Cannula is a hollow tube that can be inserted into the body, often for the delivery or removal of fluids. It has a fitting that can connect to more tubing or a port for medication, and is also used to obtain blood samples for testing. Cannula is available in the market in different sizes with colors coding.

Intravenous therapy is treatment that infuses intravenous solutions and medications directly into a vein. IV therapy is an effective and faster way to deliver medication treatment in emergency cases. Owing to the increasing use of IV therapy among patients, the deployment for cannula is growing at a rapid pace, exhibiting a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increasing product development by major players such as the next-generation cannula, which is designed to minimize health risks associated with needle injuries, and also helps bring down the overall cost substantially. Furthermore, major players are also using different strategies such as investment in R&D, partnerships, new product development, and acquisitions. In addition, government initiatives to boost the healthcare sector in developing countries are further expected to propel the industry growth.

Key findings from the report:

The global cannula market is expected to reach USD 202 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025

Based on Material, the silicone segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period

On the basis of Type, the neonatal segment is expected to hold a considerable share of the market over the forecast period

On the basis of Product,

• The cardiac cannula segment held the major share of the market in 2018

• The nasal cannula segment is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during 2019-2025, due to increasing global burden of COPD and growing prevalence of respiratory disorders across the globe

On the basis of End-Use, the hospitals segment held the major share of the market in 2018, due to different type of surgical producer performed in hospitals such as oxygen therapy, cardiovascular surgery, neurology, orthopedic surgery, and dermatology, among others

Geographically, North America held the major share of the global market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the 2019-2025.

Some of the key companies operating in the market include CONMED Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, LivaNova, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Teleflex Incorporated, and Boston Scientific Corporation

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments cannula market on the basis of material, type, product, size, application, end-use, and region.

By Material

Metal

Plastic

Silicone

By type

Winged

Winged with stop cork

Wing with port

Neonatal

Straight

By Product

Dermatology Cannula

Arthroscopy Cannula

Cardiac Cannula

Vascular Cannula

Nasal Cannula

Others

By Size

14G (Orange)

16G (Grey)

17G (White)

18G (Green)

20G (Pink)

22G (Blue)

24G (Yellow)

26G (Violet)

By Application

Neurology

Oxygen Therapy

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Diabetes treatment

Others

By End-Use

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Laboratories

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Pathology Labs

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Global Catheters Market - The global catheters market is expected to grow significantly from USD 32.17 Billion in 2018 to USD 55.54 Billion in 2025 , at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025 . Factors driving market growth include; rising prevalence of urological and cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid technological advancements, and increasing aging population density. Moreover, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and rising demand for cost-effective high quality products are further propelling the market growth.

Needle Free Injection System Market - Global needle free injection system market is expected to grow significantly from USD 2,267 million in 2017 to USD 5,785 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2018 to 2024. The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand for self-injection devices. Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and high incidences of needle stick injuries is also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging applications of needle free injection system in biosimilar, vaccination, and local anesthetics are projected to propel the market growth during 2018-2024.

- is expected to grow significantly from to , at a . The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand for self-injection devices. Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and high incidences of needle stick injuries is also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging applications of needle free injection system in biosimilar, vaccination, and local anesthetics are projected to propel the market growth during 2018-2024. Laboratory Equipment Service Market - Global laboratory equipment service market was valued at USD 8,061 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 13,872 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5%. Factors driving the market growth are; increasing research and development activities in biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries, and technological advancements in laboratory equipment. Moreover, increasing incidence of healthcare complications and growing demand for safe and accurate testing is further propelling the market growth.

