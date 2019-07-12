Ferrari N.V. announces indicative results of the cash tender offers on certain series of its euro notes

/EIN News/ -- Maranello, Italy 12 July 2019 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (Ferrari or the Company) hereby announces, on a non-binding basis, the indicative results of its invitation to eligible holders (subject to the offer restrictions referred to in the Tender Offer Memorandum (as defined below)) of the Company’s outstanding €700,000,000 0.250 per cent. Notes due 16 January 2021 (ISIN: XS1720053229) (the 2021 Notes), and the Company’s outstanding €500,000,000 1.500 per cent. Notes due 16 March 2023 (ISIN: XS1380394806) (the 2023 Notes and, together with the 2021 Notes, the Notes) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the Offers and each an Offer).

The Offers were announced on 4 July 2019 and were made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 4 July 2019 (the Tender Offer Memorandum). The Offers expired at 5.00 p.m. (Rome time) on 11 July 2019.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Company hereby announces its non-binding intention to accept for purchase valid tenders of the 2021 Notes pursuant to the relevant Offer for an indicative aggregate nominal amount of €200,000,000 and the 2023 Notes pursuant to the relevant Offer for an indicative aggregate nominal amount of €115,395,000. The Company intends to set the Maximum Acceptance Amount at €315,395,000.

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.