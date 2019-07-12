Office Furniture: Worldwide Market Insights & Forecasts Through 2019-2023 - Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Furniture Spurs Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Furniture Market by Distribution Channel, Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing demand for eco-friendly furniture
Office furniture manufacturers are increasingly adopting green solutions due to the growing demand for customized office furniture from recycled wood wastes and rising concern over increasing deforestation. The adoption of green solutions also helps them to comply with the guidelines set up by non-profit trade associations.
The growing demand for eco-friendly furniture will lead to the expansion of the global office furniture market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Increasing consumer preference for multifunctional and customized furniture
There is an increase in the demand for multifunctional, collaborative, and portable furniture due to the evolving consumer demands, shrinking workspace, rising number of start-ups, and implementation of evolved teaching methodology in international schools.
The growing preference for customized furniture to support employee's comfort and boost their efficiency is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as the growing demand for modern and luxury furniture, an increase in the number of office spaces, and a growing demand for eco-friendly furniture.
However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, high competition from regional brands and the threat of counterfeiting, and long product replacement cycle may hamper the growth of the office furniture industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
This market analysis considers sales from distribution channels, including offline and online. The analysis also considers the sales of office furniture in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of a wide variety of brands at multistore retail units and dealers will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global office furniture market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading office furniture manufacturers that include:
- Herman Miller Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- KOKUYO Co. Ltd.
- Okamura Corp.
- Steelcase Inc.
Also, the office furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial office furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Home office furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Seating - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Tables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Storage units and files - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Overhead bins - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in mergers and acquisitions
- Increasing popularity of online furniture stores
- Increasing consumer preference for multifunctional and customized furniture
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Herman Miller Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- KOKUYO Co. Ltd.
- Okamura Corp.
- Steelcase Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5okzz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Office Furniture
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.