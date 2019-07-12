Office Furniture: Worldwide Market Insights & Forecasts Through 2019-2023 - Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Furniture Spurs Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Furniture Market by Distribution Channel, Product and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing demand for eco-friendly furniture



Office furniture manufacturers are increasingly adopting green solutions due to the growing demand for customized office furniture from recycled wood wastes and rising concern over increasing deforestation. The adoption of green solutions also helps them to comply with the guidelines set up by non-profit trade associations.



The growing demand for eco-friendly furniture will lead to the expansion of the global office furniture market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Increasing consumer preference for multifunctional and customized furniture



There is an increase in the demand for multifunctional, collaborative, and portable furniture due to the evolving consumer demands, shrinking workspace, rising number of start-ups, and implementation of evolved teaching methodology in international schools.



The growing preference for customized furniture to support employee's comfort and boost their efficiency is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as the growing demand for modern and luxury furniture, an increase in the number of office spaces, and a growing demand for eco-friendly furniture.



However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, high competition from regional brands and the threat of counterfeiting, and long product replacement cycle may hamper the growth of the office furniture industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



This market analysis considers sales from distribution channels, including offline and online. The analysis also considers the sales of office furniture in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of a wide variety of brands at multistore retail units and dealers will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global office furniture market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading office furniture manufacturers that include:



Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

Okamura Corp.

Steelcase Inc.

Also, the office furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Commercial office furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Home office furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Seating - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Tables - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Storage units and files - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Overhead bins - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in mergers and acquisitions

Increasing popularity of online furniture stores

Increasing consumer preference for multifunctional and customized furniture

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

Okamura Corp.

Steelcase Inc.

