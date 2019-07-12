Notice Regarding the Terms and Conditions Concerning the Issuance of Stock-Compensation-Type Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE1: 3774) hereby announces that it has determined the remaining terms and conditions concerning the issuance of stock-compensation-type stock options (“Stock Acquisition Rights”), resolved by the IIJ’s Board of Directors on June 27, 2019, to be allotted to Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of IIJ, as follows.



Total number of Stock Acquisition Rights

163 rights



Class and total number of shares underlying the Stock Acquisition Rights

32,600 shares of the Company’s common stock (the number of shares to be issued or transferred for each Stock Acquisition Rights shall be 200 shares)



Amount to be paid in exchange for the Stock Acquisition Rights

JPY354,600 per Stock Acquisition Rights (JPY1,773 per share of common stock)



The Stock Acquisition Rights are allotted to Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of IIJ by offsetting their monetary remuneration claims against the Company and their obligations to pay for the allotment of the Stock Acquisition Rights.



Persons to be allotted the stock acquisition rights, number of persons, and number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted:

Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) of IIJ 7 Directors 108 rights Executive Officers of IIJ 12 Executive Officers 55 rights



About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations

Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.