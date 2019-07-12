13 Reasons to be a Part of SMi’s Cleanroom Technology Conference

Cleanroom 2019

SMi are pleased to share the two-day agenda, expert speaker line-up and the importance of attending the inaugural Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology Conference

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Reports: SMi are pleased to share the two-day agenda, the expert speaker line-up and the importance of attending the inaugural Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology Conference The 2019 Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology Conference, taking place in London on 9th-10th October, will bring together high-profile leaders working across the pharmaceutical cleanroom and contamination control landscape to share their expertise on key issues currently affecting the pharmaceutical sector.Across two days, the conference will feature case studies, spotlight sessions, opening addresses and discussions from leading industry experts including:1. VCCN spotlight sessions: Koos Agricola, Contamination Control Expert, on “ Effective Cleanroom HVAC Systems ” and Eric Stuiver, Chairman, presenting on “Towards Future Proof High-Tech Facilities”2. Pier Angelo Galligani, Past President, Board Member, ASCCA speaking on “CFD as a Tool for Implementing Quality by Design in Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Projects”3. Steve Monarch, EMEA Training Manager & Critical Environments Specialist, DuPont speaking on “Addressing New GMP Annex 1 Requirements - Selection of Adequate Cleanroom Clothing that is Part of Efficient QRM System for Aseptic Manufacturing Process”4. Conor Murray, Chairman, Irish Cleanroom Society focusing on “Aligning Standards and Best Practice in Integrating Non-Viable and Viable Environmental Monitoring (EM) in GMP Cleanrooms”5. Matts Ramstorp, Professor in Cleanroom Technology, BioTekPro AB comparing the “Personnel, Premises and Cleanliness Requirements from a Quality Risk Management Approach – Annex 1 (2008) versus Draft Annex 1 (2017)”6. Siobhan Murphy, European Regulatory Specialist, CONTEC reviewing the “Impact of the EU Biocidal Products Regulation 528/2012 on Cleanroom Disinfection”7. Fresenius Kabi spotlight sessions: Alexander Stoll, VP Head of Competence, presenting on “Effective Cleanroom HVAC Systems” and by Alana Polani, Manager Microbiology & Aseptic Technique, speaking on “Implementation of an Aseptic Mentoring Program (AMP) in Manufacturing Sites”8. The Conference Chairman’s (James Dinkwater Chairman, PHSS) opening address on the “Development of Aseptic-Containment Strategies (ACS) for Processing of New Toxic, Potent or Bio-Hazard Sterile Medicinal Products and Therapies”9. Keith Beattie, Life Science Lead, Energy Efficiency Ltd discussing “Cleanroom Costs, Quality, Environmental Sustainability, and If You Can Afford to Compromise!”10. Olivier Chancel, Sterility & Aseptic Process Assurance Expert, Boehringer Ingelheim presenting a case study on “What Happened in China with the Contaminated WFI System?”11. Takeda’s Christoph Hansy, SR QC Scientist, and Christine Arbesser-Rastburg, Global Microbiology Director, discussing “Implementation of a Global Contamination Control Program” and “Microbial Contamination Investigation Tool”12. Joseph McCall, Technical Services Specialist, STERIS Corporation covering “A Risk-Based Approach to Cleaning and Disinfection”13. Isabella Tovena-Pecault, Head of International & European Projects, Alpha RLH discussing the “Particle Contamination Monitoring in High-Tech CleanroomsThe event brochure is now available to download online at http://www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/pr5 There is an early bird saving of £200 for conference bookings placed by 30th August. Registrations can be made online at http://www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/pr5 Proudly Sponsored By: CONTEC & DUPONTFor sponsorship, exhibitor or speaker enquiries, please contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology ConferenceConference: 9th & 10th October 2019Workshops: 8th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK#SMiCleanroom



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.