Join senior military officials from the German, Austrian & Czech Air Forces at Military Flight Training 2019

Military Flight Training 2019

SMi Reports: Senior military officials from Central Europe will be speaking at the 8th Annual Military Flight Training Conference in London this October

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 8th annual Military Flight Training conference, taking place in London on the 9th – 10th October 2019, will feature international military representation from all around the world discussing the latest developments of world flight training. Throughout the two-day conference, attendees will hear about the advancements in training programmes and tactics covering fast-jet, rotary-wing, fixed-wing, and ground crew training, as well as the use of simulation and synthetic training.For those interested in attending, secure your place by the 30th August at midnight to save £200 at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr6 The high-ranking military officials from Central Europe will be discussing the latest national approaches to training future military pilots, as well as covering the new topics for 2019, including technical air crew training, pilot retention and attrition reduction, and cooperating with external contractors for increased training efficiencies.The featured expert speakers and their respective presentations include:Colonel Georg von Harling, Commander of the Technical Training Centre, German Air Force will be presenting an opening keynote address on ‘Developing Operational Readiness and Effectiveness of German Forces through Dynamic Technical Training’.Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Koell, Commander of the Pilot Training Institute, Austrian Air Force will be presenting on ‘Austrian Fast-Jet Training: Safeguarding Future Fast Jet Capabilities’.Colonel Martin Jandourek, 22nd Helicopter Wing Commander, Czech Air Force will be presenting on ‘Building More Effective Training Practices for Enhanced Rotary-Wing Capabilities’.The brochure with the two-day programme and past attendee list can be found on the event website at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/einpr6 9th – 10th OctoberLondon, UKSponsors: Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH and LeonardoFor exhibition and sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact Alan Lam on +44 (0) 20 7827 6112 or email alam@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



