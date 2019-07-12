Lactose Powder: Worldwide Markets to 2024 - Volume, Value & Price Trends, Competitive Landscape, Margin Analysis, Import & Export

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lactose Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest study provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a lactose powder manufacturing plant.



According to the report, the global lactose powder market grew at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2011-2018 reaching a volume of 808 Kilotons in 2018.



This report provides historical volume, value and price trends of lactose powder during 2011-2018 and forecasts till 2024. Other important market engineering aspects such as the competitive landscape, margin analysis, import and export, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report.



On a regional level, the report has analyzed the lactose powder market in the following regions - Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. According to the report, North America is currently the biggest producer followed by Europe, Oceania and Asia. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical (2011-2018) and future (2019-2024) trends in the lactose powder market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lactose Powder Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.2 Manufacturing

5.8.3 Marketing

5.8.4 Distribution

5.8.5 Export

5.8.6 End-Use

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Oceania

6.4 Asia

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East & Africa



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food Industry

7.2 Diet & Sports Nutrition Industry

7.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

7.4 Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players



9 Lactose Powder Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles

13.1 Lactalis Group

13.2 Nestle

13.3 Fonterra

13.4 Dairy Farmers of America

13.5 Land O'Lakes

13.6 Meggle Pharma



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xf924

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sugar and Sweeteners



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.