Lactose Powder: Worldwide Markets to 2024 - Volume, Value & Price Trends, Competitive Landscape, Margin Analysis, Import & Export
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lactose Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This latest study provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a lactose powder manufacturing plant.
According to the report, the global lactose powder market grew at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2011-2018 reaching a volume of 808 Kilotons in 2018.
This report provides historical volume, value and price trends of lactose powder during 2011-2018 and forecasts till 2024. Other important market engineering aspects such as the competitive landscape, margin analysis, import and export, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report.
On a regional level, the report has analyzed the lactose powder market in the following regions - Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. According to the report, North America is currently the biggest producer followed by Europe, Oceania and Asia. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical (2011-2018) and future (2019-2024) trends in the lactose powder market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Lactose Powder Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Forecast
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.7.1 Overview
5.7.2 Strengths
5.7.3 Weaknesses
5.7.4 Opportunities
5.7.5 Threats
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.8.1 Raw Material Procurement
5.8.2 Manufacturing
5.8.3 Marketing
5.8.4 Distribution
5.8.5 Export
5.8.6 End-Use
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.9.4 Degree of Competition
5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.10 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors
6 Market Breakup by Region
6.1 North America
6.2 Europe
6.3 Oceania
6.4 Asia
6.5 Latin America
6.6 Middle East & Africa
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Food Industry
7.2 Diet & Sports Nutrition Industry
7.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
7.4 Others
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Market Structure
8.2 Key Players
9 Lactose Powder Manufacturing Process
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Detailed Process Flow
9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
10.3 Plant Machinery
10.4 Machinery Pictures
10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
10.11 Other Capital Investments
11 Loans and Financial Assistance
12 Project Economics
12.1 Capital Cost of the Project
12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
12.4 Taxation and Depreciation
12.5 Income Projections
12.6 Expenditure Projections
12.7 Financial Analysis
12.8 Profit Analysis
13 Key Player Profiles
13.1 Lactalis Group
13.2 Nestle
13.3 Fonterra
13.4 Dairy Farmers of America
13.5 Land O'Lakes
13.6 Meggle Pharma
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xf924
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sugar and Sweeteners
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.