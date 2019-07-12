Slovak Republic : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
July 12, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Leveraging its location and low-cost skilled labor, Slovakia has attained a very high level of integration with the global value chains, which has proved pivotal to exports growth and income convergence with the European Union. After half a decade of robust growth, the Slovak economy is decelerating. With rising trade tensions and a turning economic cycle, several vulnerabilities are coming to the fore. High dependence on exports combined with a concentrated export structure makes Slovakia particularly vulnerable to external developments. On the domestic front, a prolonged period of double-digit mortgage credit growth and declining bank profit margins have made households and the financial sector susceptible to labor and property market downturns.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/220
English
Publication Date:
July 12, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498325127/1934-7685
Stock No:
1SVKEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
60
