Addiction Policy Forum and the Transportation Intermediaries Association Announce a New Joint Employer’s Initiative

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit, Addiction Policy Forum, and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), the voice of third-party logistics, have announced a partnership to address substance use disorders in the workplace. TIA will be the first association to offer this free resource to its membership in efforts to address this national epidemic.

The partnership will include educational materials that TIA members can share with their employees, along with access to a 24/7 alcohol and drug helpline staffed by counselors and an evidence-based smartphone app for individuals seeking additional recovery support. The helpline will also allow employees to receive advice when dealing with an employee they suspect is having a substance abuse problem.

“We are thrilled to partner with TIA on this initiative. Employers can play such a vital role in helping individuals address issues with substance misuse, as they are often the first to spot the signs and symptoms,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, Founder of the Addiction Policy Forum.

“It is our hope that these resources will become a model for what other employers can do to tackle this nationwide epidemic,” says Nickel.

According to TIA President and CEO Robert Voltmann, “The majority of our 1,800 member companies are family-owned. We are excited to offer this resource to our members as all American businesses address the growing substance abuse problem."

“I believe this is a tremendous benefit to all our member companies. Most likely, businesses currently have, or have had, a team member with an addiction problem," said Chairman of the TIA Board of Directors, Brian Evans.

"Having had an employee in need, I didn’t know who to call or where to get help. Having had this resource available to me through TIA would have made a huge difference in changing someone’s life quicker,” Evans said.

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

For more information, please visit: https://www.addictionpolicy.org.

About the Transportation Intermediaries Association

The Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) is the professional organization of the $214 billion third-party logistics industry. TIA is the only organization exclusively representing transportation intermediaries of all disciplines, doing business in domestic and international commerce. TIA is the voice of the 3PL industry to shippers, carriers, government officials and international organizations. TIA is the United States member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarder Associations, FIATA.

Casey Elliott Addiction Policy Forum 3128605353 celliott@addictionpolicy.org

