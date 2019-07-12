Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market - Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Industry 2019 Market Research Report” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Industry

The study of the Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market involved calculating the size of the market, one which was done with the help of a bottom-up technique. Various valuations were ascertained from industry experts and representatives of companies. Furthermore, it was validated externally by analysing the historical sales volume of various manufacturers to attain the overall size of the Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market. A number of secondary sources like investor presentations, company annual reports, directories, white papers, financial reports, and more were used for the study. Moreover, the study of the Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market provides insights regarding the key trends in the market and forecasts the potential developments over the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players covered in this study Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ellie Mae, IBM, Infosys, Intuit, Medidata, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, TCS, Veeva Systems, Wipro, Workday, BBVA, Bankinter, Intel, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, Kingsoft, Ucloud, Baidu, Huawei, China Telecom, China Unicom

The report also provides perceptive information of the market’s competitive landscape coupled with the latest trends in the manufacturing space. The report mentions few of the highly revered players that shape the market, which would include established as well as emerging companies.

Regional Analysis

A thorough analysis as well as forecast of the Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market is done on a global basis, and also on a regional level. Based on the geographical distribution, the report speaks of the key regions in the market: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. All the main regions where the market is concentrated in are examined extensively. The latest trends, opportunities and outlook that could expand the market size during the evaluation period are studied.

Business services even though do not produce any tangible commodity, they are a set of economic services which support the daily functioning and activities of other businesses. The most common example of business services is IT support and other such services which might be required for the smooth functioning and management including insurance, warehousing, transportation, communication, and others. Every economy and business is highly reliant on services for progress. The service sector has become the mainstay of economic development.

The service sector is going through a transformation which has been purveyed by the inclusion of technology. Applications such as service mapping have cropped up in the recent years which has helped the business services sector excel. Moreover, with global economy developing at a fast pace, the service sector is continuing to grow. In the current competitive landscape, providing top-notch services to consumers is of utmost importance. As the level of education in the workforce is increasing, employers are also demanding for skilled workers which has enabled service employment to become the principal source of job growth within the global economy.

The financial services industry is the amalgamation of various entities concerned with the management of money. Credit card companies, banks, accounting agencies, commercial banks, and others are a part of the financial services sector. The gradual shift to a cashless or digital payment ecosystem has created new vulnerabilities in the financial services sector. For facilitating cashless transactions, a host of mobile and web-based services are used, which introduces a plethora of cybersecurity risks. As a response, banks have adopted prudent cyber risk management practices. Multifactor authentication has been enforced by banks for protecting customers from phishing and other forms of online attacks. Third-party vendors have aptly served as entry corridors for attackers through which they continue to plague the financial services sector.

