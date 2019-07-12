Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Consumption, Trends & Growth | Industry Forecast – 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Overview:-
Computer vision in Healthcare is an interdisciplinary clinical field that deals with how computers may be made to benefit high-level understanding from digital snap shots or films. From the attitude of engineering, it seeks to automate responsibilities that the human visible system can do in Healthcare.
In 2018, the worldwide computer vision in Healthcare market size was xyz million US$ and its miles expected to attain xyz million US$ by the give up of 2025, with a CAGR of xyz% during 2019-2025.
To perform the study of the global Computer Vision in Healthcare market, a primary as well as an extensive secondary research was conducted. The study was done by first preparing the list of players operating in the market globally. Following which primary research surveys were undertaken. This included email responses, primary calls, etc. with various leading companies and Key Opinion Leaders. During the interview process, the respondents were asked about some of their major competitors in the global Computer Vision in Healthcare market. This process enables us to highlight players in the market who might not have been identified owing to the limitations of secondary research. A thorough analysis was made about the player’s product offerings and their regional reach.
This report focuses on the global Computer Vision in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Vision in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
NVIDIA Corporation
Microsoft
Intel Corporation
Xilinx Inc.
IBM
Google
Basler AG
Arterys
AiCure
iCAD Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Imaging
Surgery
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
Continued………................
