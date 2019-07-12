StorageUnitAuctionList.com To Add Apple Pay Option At Checkout In Preparation For Apple Card Launch

The storage unit auction listings site wants to make it easier and safer for customers to pay their monthly subscription and gain Apple Card cash back benefits.

RENO, NV, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storage unit auction listings website, StorageUnitAuctionList.com, announces plans to add an Apple Pay payment option to better serve customers. The decision came after the recent announcement of the new Apple Card launching summer 2019.

StorageUnitAuctionList.com is a website that boasts a nearly complete listing of North America storage auctions. Updated daily, the site communicates with more than 50,000 storage facilities and 150,000+ sources on a regular basis to list more than 250,000 auctions, many of which are unlisted on other sites - i.e. exclusive to StorageUnitAuctionList.com.

Monthly subscriptions are available starting at $5 per month and are zip code based. Customers may select their zip code and increase or decrease the radius to adjust their subscription cost. Annual subscriptions are also available.

The company currently uses a payment provider to automatically process its customers' recurring monthly or annual subscription charges. Now, customers will have the option to use Apple Pay for added convenience and security.

Since Apple's recent announcement of the Apple Card, issued by Apple and launching in Summer 2019, online and in-store merchants have been gearing up to accept Apple payments, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash Card, and Apple Card. This is due to the never-before-seen cardholder benefits that the Apple Card boasts.

Most notably is the cash back perk on every purchase. Cardholders earn cash back on EVERY Apple Card transaction, including 3% cash back on all Apple products, 2% cash back on anything bought using Apple Pay, and 1% cash back anywhere the Apple Card is used because Apple Pay isn't available (anywhere that accepts MasterCard). The cash back is instantly deposited into the user's Apple Cash Card and is available for immediate use. The funds never expire, unlike rewards from other cash back credit cards.

Apple is also committed to charging NO fees, including annual fees, late payment fees, overdraft fees, cash advance fees, international fees, or other hidden fees.

Finally, Apple Card plans to encourage cardholders to pay LESS in interest by providing real-time calculations of payment scenarios. Cardholders will have a clear understanding of payments and interest rates and how they impact the monthly balance of their cards at the time of payment.

For companies that conduct large transactions online, security is of utmost importance. Apple Pay merchants, such as StorageUnitAuctionList.com, will never receive banking information, which protects customers against fraud.

"When StorageUnitAuctionList.com starts accepting Apple Pay, I fully expect a line of customers wanting to switch their payment method!," said Kevin Petersen, Manager of StorageUnitAuctionList.com. "The cash back bonus is a huge incentive, and I anticipate cardholders will begin seeking out merchants that accept Apple Pay, and leaving the others in the dust. StorageUnitAuctionList.com will continue to be the leading site of storage auction listings, and customers can enjoy the security and convenience of using their preferred payment method on our site," concluded Petersen.

StorageUnitAuctionList.com customers will be notified by the company when Apple Pay is available.

About StorageUnitAuctionList.com: StorageUnitAuctionList.com provides auction goers with the most current and complete auction listings throughout North America. We regularly communicate with more than 150,000 sources and 50,000 storage facilities to bring our subscribers the latest access to more than 250,000 auction events, with as many as 20% of auctions being exclusive to StorageUnitAuctionList.com subscribers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.