Press Release Syndication Site, Online PR Media, To Add Apple Pay In Advance Of Apple Card Launch

The company plans to add Apple Pay to give customers a safer and easier way to check out while taking advantage of the new Apple Card cash back benefit.

RENO, NV, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online press release distribution channel, Online PR Media, announces plans to add an Apple Pay payment option to better serve its customers. The decision came after the recent announcement of the new Apple Card launching summer 2019.

Online PR Media is an established press release syndication site that allows marketers, business owners, public relations professionals, and individuals to easily share their news with hundreds of news and media outlets, while gaining high search engine visibility.

The company currently requires customers to create a free account, where they can select a distribution package and use the secure checkout portal using PayPal or a credit card to make their purchase. Now, the company is planning to add Apple Pay to make checkout safer and more convenient for customers.

Recently, Apple announced the launch of the Apple Card in summer 2019. The card, which is issued by Apple, comes with significant benefits that is going to make online and in-store merchants that accept Apple Pay more appealing over competitors.

The most talked-about benefit is that Apple Card holders can earn cash back on EVERY purchase. The cash is instantly deposited into the user's Apple Cash Card and is available for immediate use and never expires.

Cash back can be earned on all Apple product purchases (3%), all purchases using Apple Pay (2%), and all purchases using the Apple Card (wherever MasterCard is accepted) where Apple Pay is not available (1%).

It's also important to note that there will be NO annual fees, no late payment fees, no overdraft fees, no cash advance fees, no international fees, or no other hidden fees.

Finally, Apple Card is actually encouraging cardholders to pay LESS in interest by providing real-time calculations when payments are due. The calculations will show various scenarios of payments and interest, and how the cardholder's balance will be affected over time.

"Now is the time to get on board with Apple Pay. Apple is doing something unprecedented, and simply put, the cash back benefit is such a huge bonus that consumers are going to start to seek out merchants who offer it, possibly even abandoning their loyalty to brands that don't accept Apple Pay" said Kevin Petersen, Owner of Online PR Media. "We're not going to let that happen. Our customers will enjoy the same great service from Online PR Media and be able to use their favorite safe and convenient payment method while doing so," concluded Petersen.

Online PR Media customers will be notified by the company when Apple Pay is available.

About Online PR Media: Online PR Media offers affordable multimedia press releases that achieve high search engine visibility -- putting your message in front of the right people at exactly the right time. We've combined all of the features that internet marketers, business owners, and journalists have asked for in an online press release distribution site.



