Celebrate for Children at the Mercy Mission Hospital Teddy Bear Ball, Gala and Awards Dinner

Dancing Teddy Bears, Holiday Choir and Teddy Bears representing U.S. states across the nation will celebrate and raise funds for sick and homeless children !

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world of friends and supporters of children's causes will attend the Mercy Mission Hospital Teddy Bear Ball, Gala and Awards to bring awareness to the needs and plight of children worldwide who live without proper medical care, and who lack financial means to live healthy lives and obtain the resources to assist them in living a comfortable environment.On November 23, 2019, Mercy Mission Bear Hospital and Adoption Agency will present their 6th Annual "LOVE NEVER FAILS" Ball which will be attended by over 700 guests from Afghanistan to the Tahitian Islands to show their support for ill and disadvantaged children, many of whom are hospitalized and toddlers who have never hugged a teddy bear. The upcoming completion of the one and only teddy bear and children's hospital on the west coast will feature a TEDDY BEAR CHAPEL, A TEDDY BEAR GARDEN OF SERENITY, TEDDY BEAR MUSEUM, TEDDY BEAR MAUSOLEUM, TEDDY BEAR CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, MERCY MISSION MANOR ADULT DAY CARE, SPECIAL EVENTS AND SOCIAL OUTREACH PROGRAMS, MERCY MISSION WOMEN'S AUXILIARY COFFEE AND CONVERSATION, TEDDY BEAR HERITAGE SOCIETY, MERCY MISSION YOUTH AMBASSADOR PROGRAM AND MORE!Dancing bears, a holiday choir, stellar Hollywood celebrities, teddy bears from around the world to be judged for prizes, hip hop entertainment, a silent auction, the welcoming of MR and MS Teddy Bear USA, elegant vendor retailers, and the fabulous 7 foot BOOK OF DREAMS for all guest to sign, along with a tribute to the Met Opera House will provide a stunning and never to be forgotten event! Founder and CEO, Dr Marcia Ann Coppertino, and the 2019 Executive Board welcomes volunteers and prospective members of the hospital.Take your place on the red carpet to be interviewed to share your thoughts for the future of children and how best to show love and protection for the vulnerable coming after all of us! You will also dance the night away and feel great knowing you supported a great cause during the upcoming holiday season!To join us, please visit www. mercymissionbear.org or send your contact info to mothernature7@gmail.com for more information, or to purchase a table of ten tickets, or to place and ad in the 2019 LOVE NEVER FAILS Souvenir Journal.



