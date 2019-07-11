Sinuwave Technologies Receives 2019 President’s Choice Award at the 17th World Congress of the International Photodynamic Association

/EIN News/ --

At the 17th International Photodynamic Association World Congress in Boston, Massachusetts, Sinuwave Technologies Corporation, a subsidiary of Ondine Biomedical Inc., was the recipient of the 2019 President’s Choice Award for its research advancing photodynamic therapy as an effective antifungal treatment.





Cristina Romo (center) receiving the 2019 President’s Choice Award on behalf of from Sinuwave Technologies Corp. from IPA Past-President, Dr. Tayyaba Hassan (left), and IPA President, Dr. Luis Arnaut (right).









The President’s Choice Award recognizes pre-clinical research advancing important new applications of photodynamic therapy (PDT). Cristina Romo, Head of Microbiology of Sinuwave Technologies Corporation, presented research at the 17th World Congress documenting successful PDT outcomes in a recalcitrant animal model of aspergillosis. The antifungal outcomes reported at the conference match clinical findings at Canadian human clinical study sites.

The chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) market represents a significant new opportunity for PDT as 13% of adults around the world suffer from this disease, many of whom are impacted by multidrug resistance. The presence of crosslinked biofilms, antibiotic-resistant pathogens, sinonasal polyps and other sequelae of chronic, relapsing disease makes CRS very difficult to treat. Antifungal PDT is being developed as a new, non-steroidal, non-antibiotic approach for these chronically relapsing patients.

IPA World Congress

The Boston World Congress was the 17th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 34 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The Boston World Congress was led by Congress Chair and IPA President Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT) and had record attendance with representatives from 33 countries. The 2021 IPA World Congress will be hosted in Moscow, Russia and the 2023 IPA World Congress will be held in Shanghai, China.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1980s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

