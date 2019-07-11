Akorn to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRX), a leading specialty generic pharmaceutical company, today announced that it plans to issue a press release before market open on Thursday, August 1, 2019 outlining its second quarter 2019 financial results.



In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results. Hosting the call will be Douglas Boothe, President and Chief Executive Officer and Duane Portwood, Chief Financial Officer.

To access the call, please dial (844) 249-9382 in the U.S. and +1 (270) 823-1530 for international callers. The conference ID is 7567263 . To access the live webcast, please go to Akorn’s Investor Relations web site at http://investors.akorn.com .

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call and will be available for 90 days. To access the webcast replay, please go to Akorn’s Investor Relations web site at http://investors.akorn.com .

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. Akorn has manufacturing facilities located in Decatur, Illinois; Somerset, New Jersey; Amityville, New York; Hettlingen, Switzerland and Paonta Sahib, India that manufacture ophthalmic, injectable and specialty sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals. Additional information is available on Akorn’s website at www.akorn.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", including expectations and other statements regarding Akorn's goals and plans. When used in this document, the words “will,” “expect,” “continue," “scheduled,” “plans,” “intend,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. A number of important factors could cause actual results of Akorn and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the effect of the Delaware court’s recent decision against Akorn on Akorn’s ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business generally, (ii) the risk that ongoing or future litigation related to the court’s decision may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and/or liability, (iii) the outcome of the investigation conducted by Akorn with the assistance of outside consultants, into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to product development at Akorn and any actions taken by Akorn, third parties or the FDA as a result of such investigations, (iv) the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of product development efforts, including FDA and other regulatory agency approvals and actions, if any, (v) the timing and success of product launches, (vi) difficulties or delays in manufacturing, (vii) Akorn’s increased indebtedness and compliance with certain covenants and other obligations under the Standstill Agreement, which create material uncertainties and risks to its growth and business outlook, (viii) Akorn’s obligation under the Standstill Agreement to enter into a Comprehensive Amendment that is satisfactory in form and substance to the Lenders, (ix) Akorn’s obligation under the Standstill Agreement to pay certain fees and expenses and increased interest margin, and (x) such other risks and uncertainties outlined in the risk factors detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of Akorn’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2019), Akorn’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019 (filed with the SEC on May 7, 2019) and other risk factors identified from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Readers should carefully review these risk factors, and should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this press release. Akorn undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Investors/Media:

(847) 279-6162

Investor.relations@akorn.com



