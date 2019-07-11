Team Led by Shahid Siddiqui and Syed Abrar Hasan Honoured as Recipient of 2019 Advancing Photodynamic Therapy In Rising Nations Award at the 17th World Congress of the International Photodynamic Association

/EIN News/ -- Boston, USA, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 17th International Photodynamic Association World Congress in Boston, Massachusetts, Professors Shahid Siddiqui and Syed Abrar Hasan, leading an Indian and international team of PDT clinicians and researchers, were honoured as the 2019 recipients of the IPA award for Advancing Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) in Rising Nations.

The IPA recognizes the joint and considerable efforts of the team over the past three years to establish photodynamic therapy sustainably in the large and growing Indian market. The ‘PDT in India’ initiative is the direct result of the personal efforts, resources and perseverance of Indian Professor Shahid Siddiqui and Professor Syed Abrar Hasan to address the large unmet medical need relating to oral cancer in India. Oral cancer has a high death rate in India, as many people are undiagnosed and do not have access to adequate treatments or healthcare facilities. The Indian contingent of the team include the following clinicians from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University:

Supporting the Indian clinicians on the team with international PDT expertise are representatives from the University College London, the University of Massachusetts, the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. The international contingent of the team includes the following PDT researchers and clinicians:

As a result of this international team effort spanning three years, a robust infrastructure for photodynamic treatment has been built and is being maintained at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh University, India. Along with the development of PDT infrastructure, PDT equipment/supplier access, and extensive clinician training, patient recruitment processes have been successfully established leading to the ability to better meet the large unmet medical needs in the region. Patients treated to date with PDT have experienced excellent outcomes facilitating accelerating patient acceptance and recruitment rates.

IPA World Congress

The Boston World Congress was the 17th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 34 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The Boston World Congress was led by Congress Chair and IPA President Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT) and had record attendance with representatives from 33 countries. The 2021 IPA World Congress will be hosted in Moscow, Russia and the 2023 IPA World Congress will be held in Shanghai, China.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1980s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

