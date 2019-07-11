Cambia Health Solutions appoints Dr. Esther Machen, D.D.S., to board of directors

/EIN News/ --

Cambia Health Solutions today announced the appointment of Dr. Esther Machen, D.D.S., to its board of directors.



Dr. Machen is an excellent addition to our board given her forward-thinking, independent voice and alignment with Cambia’s values,” said Mark Ganz, President and CEO of Cambia Health Solutions. “Her compassion and reputation as a champion for health parity, combined with her experience, will help us transform health care for people and their families.”



Serving as a champion for improved health in Idaho, Dr. Machen, age 39, regularly works with students across the community. From rural high schools to educate them on health care and higher education opportunities to elementary schools and preschools where she helped establish a fluoride varnish program, Dr. Machen is passionate about improving health care access for all.



“Diversity is essential to the success of our company and a core consideration as we build our board for the future of health care.,” said Mike Koppel, Board Chairman. “Dr. Machen’s fresh perspective and unique experience will be a valuable addition to the board and provide important new insights into the communities we serve.”



Dr. Machen is president of Machen Family Dentistry in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a practice she built from the ground up. She is also the vice president and manager of Machen Family Medicine and the president of Machen Properties, LLC. She is a volunteer dentist for dental assisting programs and international humanitarian projects.



“It’s an honor to join Cambia’s board as the company embarks on a new chapter in its growth and transformation and I look forward to being part of a team that is redefining the future of health care,” said Dr. Machen. “Personally, Cambia’s beginnings in the timber industry and its legacy of neighbor helping neighbor resonated with me coming from a family of timber workers.”



Dr. Machen is currently a member of the Idaho Oral Health Alliance, the Idaho State Dental Association and the American Dental Association. She also completed a term serving on the Idaho State University Dental Hygiene advisory committee. Dr. Machen graduated cum laude from the University of Missouri, Kansas City, receiving her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. She also attended Idaho State University and graduated with a BS in Dental Hygiene.



About Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is dedicated to transforming health care. We put people at the heart of everything we do as we work to make the health care system more economically-sustainable and efficient for people and their families. Our company reaches nearly 70 million Americans nationwide, including more than two million people in the Pacific Northwest who are enrolled in our regional health plans. To learn more about us, visit CambiaHealth.com or Twitter.com/cambia.

