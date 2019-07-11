Alicorp to Join Good Corporate Governance Index of Lima Stock Exchange for Twelfth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- LIMA, Peru, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alicorp S.A.A. (“the Company” or “Alicorp”) (Lima Stock Exchange: ALICORC1 and ALICORI1) a leading Peruvian CPG and B2B company, announced today that it was selected to join the Good Corporate Governance Index (“IBGC”) of the Lima Stock Exchange (“BVL”) for the twelfth consecutive year.



In this index, the BVL and consulting firm EY acknowledged the good corporate practices of major companies listed on the Peruvian capital markets. During a special ceremony, Alicorp was especially recognized by the BVL for its track record and commitment to good corporate governance, thereby including the Company within a select group of 10 companies that comprise the IBGC for the 2019 - 2020 period.

About Alicorp

Alicorp is a leading CPG and B2B company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to over 30 countries. The Company focuses on four core businesses: (1) Consumer packaging goods (food, personal and home care) in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador and other countries, (2) B2B products (industrial oleaginous, industrial farinaceous and food service products), (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp balanced feed), and (4) Crushing (soy and sunflower beans).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements represent Alicorp's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Alicorp's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, Alicorp does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations Team

E-mail: investorrelations@alicorp.com.pe



