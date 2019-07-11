Pop Up Weddings are the New Trend in Ontario

There’s a new craze for those who want to tie the knot - “Pop Up Weddings” for couples who wish to get married without all the work to plan a wedding.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s a new craze for those who want to tie the knot, but don’t have big traditional plans nor many friends or family to include. Wedding planners are hosting “Pop Up Weddings” and booking numerous couples the same day who wish to join in matrimonial bliss but don’t want to do all the work to plan a wedding of their own.The Wedding Planner books a location, organizes the space, decor, flowers, an officiant, photographer, caterer and all the other details that are staples of a wedding. Then they book multiple couples who are considering eloping or heading to City Hall and giving them the wedding celebration they’ve always dreamed of but without all the work to organize.Each couple is booked a time slot to do the deed, then is whisked off for a drink to toast their life together before heading over to the photographer. Some Pop Up Weddings even include a catered meal, a first dance, throwing of the bouquet and many other traditional wedding rites.Footprints Resort in Ontario is the perfect location for a PopUp Wedding where couples can book a room and enjoy their honeymoon without further travel.”We have had many weddings here”, states the resort owner. “We’d love to have a wedding planner organize a PopUp on our property and help all those couples who can’t afford a full wedding, or just aren’t interested in the full event”.Footprints Resort has hosted many weddings, where a couple books the entire resort for their family and friends with no outside guests, hosting a full, traditional wedding. “Some couples have eloped and had a local officiant come in to do the ceremony, then continued their vacation as their honeymoon.” say the owners. “Hosting a PopUp wedding at Footprints would be perfect to offer those who want to keep it simple but still have all the bells and whistles they’ve always dreamed of, and in a beautiful, outdoor location”.A PopUp Wedding would also be great for those who wish to renew their vows.If you are a wedding planner in Ontario, check out Footprints Resort in the Haliburton Highlands for your next gala affair.About Footprints Resort: Located in central Ontario in a pristine, natural setting where time stands still, Footprints Resort is an Adults Only retreat where guests can relax and reconnect. Enjoy our natural, child free vacation destination just a few short hours drive from both Toronto and Ottawa and feel the stress of life melt away. Enjoy time on our private lake and beach, hike or bike the trails, soak up the sun and reconnect with nature. For more information about Footprints Resort, accommodations, rates and more, please visit www.footprintsresort.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.