Judicate West Welcomes Mediator Amy Fisch Solomon in Los Angeles

With more than 45 jury trials to her credit and three decades of experience with Los Angeles’ Girardi Keese handling professional negligence, products liability and personal injury, including wrongful death, Solomon has a deep understanding of the dynamics that drives difficult cases to resolution. She has a reputation in the legal community for litigating and negotiating with fairness, compassion and respect with all parties.

“Amy naturally has these key traits that our clients look for in a mediator. She cares deeply about the mediation experience and creates an environment for all to be heard with a straight-forward mediation style that achieves results,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President with Judicate West. “We are excited to work with Amy, and she will be a great resource for our clients statewide.”

Solomon served as a settlement officer for the Los Angeles County Superior Court CRASH Settlement Program and also volunteered on the Los Angeles County Superior Court ADR panel.

A member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) since 2003, Solomon is also a member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers. She served on the board of governors for the Consumer Attorneys of California since 1998 and is a past president of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles. Solomon has been recognized in Lawdragon Magazine’s “500 Leading Litigators in America” list since 2013 and was inducted into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers in 2016.

Solomon earned her J.D. from Loyola Law School (1987) and her B.A. from California State University, Northridge (1984). She received formal mediation training from Pepperdine University School of Law, Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil cases. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals and an experienced staff who is dedicated to being the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.



