Global Avocado Processing Market to Value $2.7 Billion by 2024 - Analysis on Hass, Feurte, Bacon, Choquette, Gwen, and Others

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avocado Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The avocado processing market reached a value of US$ 1.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.



Avocado is used for the confection of baked products (such as cakes), to elaborate fine soup mixes, appetizers, and in the production of cosmetics (oils, skin lotions, soaps, shampoos, etc.) due to its oil content. Avocado can be processed into several products such as guacamole, avocado oils, avocado sauce, frozen products, etc.



A number of broad drivers and trends are currently driving the growth of global avocado processing market. These include rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, broadening of food habits, rising demand of processed foods, increasing cosmetic applications, etc. With the confluence of increasing trend of westernization of food patterns and acceptance of different cuisines along with burgeoning middle-class population, the consumption of avocado is rising across the globe.



Moreover, the nutritional and health benefits associated with the consumption of avocado is also driving its demand. Avocado is rich in oleic acid, reduces cholesterol and improves heart health, acts as an antioxidant, improves skin, enhances wound healing, and neutralizes free radicals.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Avocado Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.4.1 Hass

5.4.1.1 Market Trends

5.4.1.2 Market Forecast

5.4.2 Feurte

5.4.3 Bacon

5.4.4 Choquette

5.4.5 Gwen

5.4.6 Others

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.5.1 Mexico

5.5.2 Dominican Republic

5.5.3 Peru

5.5.4 Colombia

5.5.5 Indonesia

5.5.6 Others

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6.1 Fresh

5.6.2 Processed

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7.1 Traditional Retail

5.7.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.7.3 Convenience Stores

5.7.4 Online

5.7.5 Others

5.8 Import and Export

5.8.1 Import by Major Countries

5.8.2 Export by Major Countries

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Global Avocado Processing Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.3.1 Guacamole

6.3.2 Frozen Avocado

6.3.3 Avocado Oil

6.3.1 Avocado Sauce

6.3.2 Others

6.4 Market Breakup by Application

6.4.1 Food and Beverages

6.4.2 Cosmetics

6.4.3 Pharmaceuticals

6.4.4 Others

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia Pacific

6.5.4 Middle East and Africa

6.5.5 Latin America

6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.6.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

6.6.2 Convenience Stores

6.6.3 Online

6.6.4 Others

6.7 Market Forecast



7 SWOT Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Strengths

7.3 Weaknesses

7.4 Opportunities

7.5 Threats



8 Value Chain Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Research and Development

8.3 Raw Material Procurement

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Marketing

8.6 Distribution

8.7 End-Use



9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.4 Degree of Rivalry

9.5 Threat of New Entrants

9.6 Threat of Substitutes



10 Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players



Wholly

Yucatan

Sabra

PL

Calvio

Salud Food Group

Olivado Group

Spectrum Organics

Grupo Industrial Batellero

Sesajal

The Village Press

