Global Ceiling Tiles Market Outlook 2019-2024: Analyzed by Type, Application and Region
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ceiling tiles market reached a value of more than US$ 23 Billion in 2018. The market for ceiling tiles will reach a value of around US$ 34 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
Driven by the revival of the construction industry, both the developed and developing regions are witnessing an increase in the construction of residential, commercial and industrial buildings which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the ceiling tiles market.
Apart from this, due to the growing western influence, consumers are now seeking affordable false ceiling options that offer stylish and luxurious interiors. Further, technological advancements have also enabled manufacturers to simplify the installation process which guarantees perfect alignment as well as optimum finished look to end-consumers.
Breakup by Product Type
- Mineral Wool
- Gypsum
- Metallic
- Others
Mineral wool ceiling tiles currently account for the majority of the total market share. As they offer numerous advantages like sound insulation, durability, resistance to fire and light reflectance, they are extensively used in the construction of offices, hospitals and retail stores.
Breakup by Application
- Non-Residential Applications
- Residential Applications
Amongst these, ceiling tiles are mostly used in the non-residential sector while constructing or renovating cafeterias, hospitals, restaurants and hotels.
Regional Insights
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
North America enjoys the leading position in the market on account of technological advancements and stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions from building materials prevailing in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report along with detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these include:
- SAS International
- ROCKFON
- USG Corporation
- Knauf
- Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Ceiling Tiles Industry
5.1 Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Forecast
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Price Analysis
5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Market Performance by Region
6.1 North America
6.2 Europe
6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4 Latin America
6.5 Middle East & Africa
7 Market Performance by Product Type
7.1 Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles
7.2 Gypsum Ceiling Tiles
7.3 Metallic Ceiling Tiles
7.4 Others
8 Market Performance by Application
8.1 Non-Residential Applications
8.2 Residential Applications
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
10 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
10.5 Major Machinery Pictures
11 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Plant: Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Layout
11.4 Plant Machinery
11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Income Projections
13.5 Expenditure Projections
13.6 Taxation and Depreciation
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
14 Key Player Profiles
14.1 SAS International
14.2 ROCKFON
14.3 USG Corporation
14.4 Knauf
14.5 Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrypna
