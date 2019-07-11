Global Ceiling Tiles Market Outlook 2019-2024: Analyzed by Type, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ceiling tiles market reached a value of more than US$ 23 Billion in 2018. The market for ceiling tiles will reach a value of around US$ 34 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Driven by the revival of the construction industry, both the developed and developing regions are witnessing an increase in the construction of residential, commercial and industrial buildings which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the ceiling tiles market.



Apart from this, due to the growing western influence, consumers are now seeking affordable false ceiling options that offer stylish and luxurious interiors. Further, technological advancements have also enabled manufacturers to simplify the installation process which guarantees perfect alignment as well as optimum finished look to end-consumers.



Breakup by Product Type



Mineral Wool

Gypsum

Metallic

Others

Mineral wool ceiling tiles currently account for the majority of the total market share. As they offer numerous advantages like sound insulation, durability, resistance to fire and light reflectance, they are extensively used in the construction of offices, hospitals and retail stores.



Breakup by Application



Non-Residential Applications

Residential Applications

Amongst these, ceiling tiles are mostly used in the non-residential sector while constructing or renovating cafeterias, hospitals, restaurants and hotels.



Regional Insights



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the market on account of technological advancements and stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions from building materials prevailing in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report along with detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these include:



SAS International

ROCKFON

USG Corporation

Knauf

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ceiling Tiles Industry

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Market Performance by Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East & Africa



7 Market Performance by Product Type

7.1 Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles

7.2 Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

7.3 Metallic Ceiling Tiles

7.4 Others



8 Market Performance by Application

8.1 Non-Residential Applications

8.2 Residential Applications



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

10.5 Major Machinery Pictures



11 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Plant: Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Income Projections

13.5 Expenditure Projections

13.6 Taxation and Depreciation

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

14.1 SAS International

14.2 ROCKFON

14.3 USG Corporation

14.4 Knauf

14.5 Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH



