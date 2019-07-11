There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,961 in the last 365 days.

Global Ceiling Tiles Market Outlook 2019-2024: Analyzed by Type, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceiling tiles market reached a value of more than US$ 23 Billion in 2018. The market for ceiling tiles will reach a value of around US$ 34 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Driven by the revival of the construction industry, both the developed and developing regions are witnessing an increase in the construction of residential, commercial and industrial buildings which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the ceiling tiles market.

Apart from this, due to the growing western influence, consumers are now seeking affordable false ceiling options that offer stylish and luxurious interiors. Further, technological advancements have also enabled manufacturers to simplify the installation process which guarantees perfect alignment as well as optimum finished look to end-consumers.

Breakup by Product Type

  • Mineral Wool
  • Gypsum
  • Metallic
  • Others

Mineral wool ceiling tiles currently account for the majority of the total market share. As they offer numerous advantages like sound insulation, durability, resistance to fire and light reflectance, they are extensively used in the construction of offices, hospitals and retail stores.

Breakup by Application

  • Non-Residential Applications
  • Residential Applications

Amongst these, ceiling tiles are mostly used in the non-residential sector while constructing or renovating cafeterias, hospitals, restaurants and hotels.

Regional Insights

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the market on account of technological advancements and stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions from building materials prevailing in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report along with detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these include:

  • SAS International
  • ROCKFON
  • USG Corporation
  • Knauf
  • Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Ceiling Tiles Industry
5.1 Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Forecast
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Price Analysis
5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Market Performance by Region
6.1 North America
6.2 Europe
6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4 Latin America
6.5 Middle East & Africa

7 Market Performance by Product Type
7.1 Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles
7.2 Gypsum Ceiling Tiles
7.3 Metallic Ceiling Tiles
7.4 Others

8 Market Performance by Application
8.1 Non-Residential Applications
8.2 Residential Applications

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players

10 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
10.5 Major Machinery Pictures

11 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Plant: Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Layout
11.4 Plant Machinery
11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Other Capital Investments

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Income Projections
13.5 Expenditure Projections
13.6 Taxation and Depreciation
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis

14 Key Player Profiles
14.1 SAS International
14.2 ROCKFON
14.3 USG Corporation
14.4 Knauf
14.5 Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrypna

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Tile

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.