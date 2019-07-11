Global Power Inverter Market Analysis 2011-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024 - Motor Drives Account for the Majority of the Market Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Inverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report finds that the global power inverter market reached a value of US$ 66.6 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2011-2018. According to the report, the market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 93.7 Billion by 2024.



The market is currently being driven by a number of favourable factors. Increasing urbanization and electrification rates have led to an increase in the demand for power inverters which are used as an alternate backup power solution in case of emergencies.



As a large part of the population is highly dependent upon electronic gadgets and appliances such as laptops, television sets, refrigerators and air conditioners, the need for an uninterrupted power supply has resulted in the growth of the market.



Further, the market is also being stimulated by technological innovations which have resulted in portable power inverters that can be used to charge mobile phones and tablets while travelling.



The report has segmented the global power inverter market on the basis of type covering < 5KW, 5-95 KW, 100-495 KW and >500 KW.



On the basis of application, the report includes motor drives, UPS, rail traction, wind turbines, EVs/HEVs and solar PVs. Among these, motor drives account for the majority of the market share.



Based on region, the report has segmented the market as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Currently, Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for power inverters.



The report has further analysed the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in it. Some of the major players include SMA Solar Technology, Omron, ABB, Tabuchi and TMEIC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Inverter Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Challenges



6 Market by Key Regions

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.2 Europe

6.3 North America

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East and Africa



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 < 5KW

7.2 5KW to 95KW

7.3 100KW to 495KW

7.4 Above 500KW



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Motor Drives

8.2 UPS

8.3 Rail Traction

8.4 Wind Turbines

8.5 EVs/HEVs

8.6 Solar PVs

8.7 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Power Inverter Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Units Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Income Projections

13.5 Expenditure Projections

13.6 Taxation and Depreciation

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11fucc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electricity , Electrical Switches



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.