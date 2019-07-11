Global Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Systems Market 2019-2024: Growing at a CAGR of 6%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global continuously variable transmission systems market is currently growing at a CAGR of 6%.



The various advantages offered by CVT systems have led to an increase in their sales. For instance, these systems provide quicker acceleration than conventional automatic or manual transmission systems and help in changing the engine speed to access maximum power.



The rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles across the globe has created a positive outlook for the CVT systems market. These systems are not only fuel efficient but also represent a competent transmission option which produces lower emissions.



CVT systems are relatively durable and require lower maintenance than their counterparts. They have enhanced hydraulic systems, microprocessors, high-strength steel metal belts and high-speed sensors that boost the engine's handling capacity.



Several manufacturers like Toyota are producing hybrid, electric mid-sized hatchback models which are equipped with power-split CVT technology. These systems offer several advantages, like fixed gear ratio and higher torque handling capability, which are expected to boost their demand.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Fuel

5.6 Market Breakup by Capacity

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Hydrostatic

7.2 Torodial

7.3 Cone

7.4 Variable Geometry

7.5 Variable Diameter

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Fuel

8.1 Gasoline

8.2 Diesel

8.3 Hybrid



9 Market Breakup by Capacity

9.1 Upto 1.5 L

9.2 5 L to 3.0 L

9.3 Above 3.0 L



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 OEM

10.2 Aftermarket



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia-Pacific

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 TEAM Industries Inc.

16.3.2 Schaeffler AG

16.3.3 Endurance Technologies Limited

16.3.4 NIDEC-SHIMPO

16.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

16.3.6 STEYR

16.3.7 Toyota Motor Corporation

16.3.8 Gaokin Industry Co. Ltd.

16.3.9 General Transmissions

16.3.10 Fallbrook Intellectual Property Company LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gep9zt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Automotive Drivetrain and Transmission Components



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.