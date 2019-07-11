Colorado Association Services Hires Amy Bazinet as Vice President

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Association Services, an Associa company, announces the recent hiring of Amy Bazinet, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, as the new vice president.



Ms. Bazinet joins the Associa team with more than 10 years of community management experience and has worked in a variety of capacities, including general manager, association business manager, and vice president of association management. As the new branch vice president, Ms. Bazinet will focus on day-to-day operations, business development, client growth, employee training and retention, and leading the Colorado teams in the Denver, Colorado Springs, and Ft. Collins offices.



“Amy brings vast industry experience and a proven track record of success in the community management area, which will be invaluable in meeting the branch’s goals and objectives,” stated Matt Williams, Colorado Association Services president. “She is a results-oriented leader with outstanding operational and community management skills. Her attention to detail, business acumen, and client service skills will be an asset to our team, and we look forward to her many contributions.”



Ms. Bazinet earned her bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from St. Bonaventure University. She also holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from Community Associations Institute (CAI).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



