Wartburg Celebrates 7th Annual Jazz in June Gala

LtoR: Rebecca Solomon, Angela Ciminello, Chazz Palminteri, David J. Gentner, Gianna Palminteri

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wartburg’s 7th Annual Jazz in June GalaRaises Nearly $200,000Featuring Special Guest Host Chazz PalminteriWartburg, an award-winning provider of comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services, hosted their 7th annual Jazz in June – A Wartburg Celebration of Arts and Music gala on June 13, 2019, raising nearly $200,000. The event was held at the Surf Club on the Sound in New Rochelle, NY, with over 350 guests and 46 sponsors. This year’s event included a special keynote by renowned actor, Chazz Palminteri, best known for his role as “Sonny” in A Bronx Tale, now on Broadway. Rebecca Solomon, News 12 on-air reporter, was the emcee for the evening’s program.The celebration honored:• Fred Schwam, Former Owner & CEO of American Christmas, a leader in the holiday decorating industry since 1968 and boasting clients such as Rockefeller Center, Bergdorf Goodman and other areas around NYC and the world;• Westchester Ambulette, longtime partners in providing safe transportation of their residents and Adult Day Care clients to and from their homes;• Lippolis Electric, Inc., a family owned and operated electrical firm who managed Wartburg’s LED lighting campaign by replacing all current lighting to more energy-efficient models as part of their campus-wide “Green” initiative;• Clark Patterson Lee, an architectural, engineering and design firm partnering with Wartburg on their Meadowview Assisted Living Memory Care neighborhood expansion;• United Lutheran Church, longtime spiritual care providers and partners to the community and Wartburg.Major sponsors for Jazz in June 2019 included: Morrison Community Living, Patient Care Associates, Inc., PharmScript LLC, Clark Patterson Lee, 58A JVD Industries, Inc., Fred & Samantha Schwam, American Christmas, Michael & Cathleen Holden and Westchester Ambulette."It was such a fun night, congratulations to this year’s honorees. I also extend my deepest appreciation to Chazz and Gianna Palminteri, our sponsors, and dedicated volunteers who made this year’s gala such a success," said David J. Gentner, Wartburg President and CEO.The funds raised at this year’s gala will help Wartburg provide specialized Alzheimer’s/dementia training to clinical staff as well as help fund the vital programs and services that ensure those experiencing memory impairment live with the independence and dignity they so richly deserve.“We could not be more thankful for the outpouring of support from our Wartburg Family through our Jazz in June Gala,” said Angela Ciminello, Vice President of Development & Marketing at Wartburg. “As our society ages at a historic rate and the number of those living with memory impairment increases each year, it is more important than ever to provide the quality of care and stimulating programs needed to ensure the oldest members of our community live their best life.”WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, its continuing care approach has earned Wartburg a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018.Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/ YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny



