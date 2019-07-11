Canadian Mortgages Inc makes investing in Mortgages easier through Online Platform

CMI Mortgage Investment Corporation (CMI MIC) leverages FrontFundr’s online platform, Exempt Market Dealer status and expertise to open the Mortgage Investment fund to more investors.

Embracing the crowdfunding format, CMI MIC grows its capital pool to serve more borrowers.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMI Mortgage Investment Corporation announced today the addition of its Mortgage Investment Fund on the FrontFundr platform. Speaking on behalf of CMI MIC, COO Bryan Jaskolka said, “We are excited to join the FrontFundr platform and embrace the crowdfunding format, so our clients and investors can access our investment product that, in the past, was not available to them due to geographical restrictions and/or investment amounts.”

With the additional access, investors can now explore opportunities with CMI MIC using FrontFundr’s user interface, which is designed to be convenient for experienced and new investors alike. The tie-up also opens the MIC to the tech-savvy investors market—a growing segment.

Now in conjunction with FrontFundr’s competencies in UX (user experience) and the streamlining of investment and capital-raising processes, CMI MIC offers a diverse set of investors real estate exposure without the hassles of direct property management. An Ontario-based corporation that funds first and second mortgages in urban centres across Canada, the fund invests in a pool of well-analyzed and diversified mortgages. “CMI MIC focuses on markets that are underpinned by strong economic growth fundamentals, yet provided with little liquidity by banks. This creates a gap in the marketplace where CMI MIC can capture a segment that is not filled by traditional bank lenders.” Jaskolka says.

FrontFundr shares the same sentiment of putting greater value on accessibility, whether serving investors or those who need funding. With the on-boarding of CMI MIC, both parties stand to serve the greater ecosystem of investors, companies, and consumers more efficiently.

To start investing in CMI Mortgage Investment Corporation, visit http://frontfundr.cmimic.ca .

About CMI Mortgage Investment Corporation

The CMI Mortgage Investment Corporation is an Ontario based corporation funding mortgages in mainly urban centers across Canada. CMI’s roots began in mortgage brokering and, over many years, have expanded their offerings to include opportunities for private investors take part in real estate lending. The CMI MIC provides investors the opportunity to invest in a pool of well analyzed and diversified mortgages secured by real estate with an annual target return of 8-9% net to their investors.

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is an online investment platform and a registered exempt market dealer. FrontFundr is the bridge that connects investors and entrepreneurs. They use today’s technology to enable entrepreneurs to raise money from a much larger investor community. This is an opportunity for seasoned investors and the wider public to come together to directly drive innovation and entrepreneurship. With FrontFundr, both experienced and regular investors are able to exercise positive influence on businesses they would like to see succeed.

This information is to be used for general purposes only and is not intended to provide any financial, legal, accounting, or tax advice. No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the information expressed in this advertisement or the merits of securities described in this advertisement. We have provided a summary for information purposes, and does not constitute a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell securities, nor shall it form the basis of an act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment. Any offering of securities will be conducted using applicable provincial securities offering documentation. Capital markets securities are considered high risk and for accredited investors and eligible investors only. Investors must consult one of our registered Dealing Representatives for product suitability. Information expressed by CMI in this advertisement was obtained from sources that the CMI Group of Companies believes to be reliable, but it does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. Potential investors should conduct their own due-diligence before investing and review the details in the CMI Investment Corporation Offering Memorandum. Prospective investors should consult their own counsel and seek advice from a registered financial advisor before making an investment decision.

Media Contact Julian Clas, Vice President, Capital Markets and Funds CMI Mortgage Investment Corporation 888-465-1432 ext. 736 julian.clas@cmi-loans.ca



