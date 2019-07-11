Global Electric Dryers Market Opportunity Forecast Report, 2019 to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Dryers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric dryers market was worth US$ 10.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to exceed US$ 13.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



Electric dryers are rapidly replacing gas dryers which emit carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Moreover, electric dryers have become a necessity in majority of the households owing to altering lifestyles, extended working hours and elevating per capita incomes.



Market Drivers



As air drying of clothes is a time-consuming process and is highly dependent on favorable climatic conditions, consumers residing in colder climates, such as North America and Europe, prefer fast-functioning electric dryers. Apart from this, consumers living in micro-apartments, particularly in populated regions like India and China, are also favoring these dryers due to negligible space available in their home for air drying clothes.



Electric dryers are commonly equipped with features such as delicate cycle, steam refresh, sanitize cycle and moisture sensors. Due to technological advancements, manufacturers are now introducing efficient electric dryers with clothes-specific options that require different degrees of care while drying. For instance, consumers can now monitor and control their dryers using smartphones.



Due to rising global population, growing urbanization, declining exhaustible resources and increasing electricity rates, various governments as well as non-governmental organizations are promoting the adoption of energy-efficient appliances. This has enabled consumers to invest in ENERGY STAR certified electric dryers, thereby reducing their overall electricity consumption.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electric Dryers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Vented Dryer

6.2 Ventless/Condenser Dryer



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Specialty Stores

7.2 Company Owned Stores

7.3 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

7.4 Online

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Commercial

8.2 Residential



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Manufacturing Process

14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

15.3.2 Whirlpool Corporation

15.3.3 Electrolux AB

15.3.4 LG Electronics

15.3.5 Arelik

15.3.6 Gorenje

15.3.7 Haier Group Corporation

15.3.8 Panasonic Corporation

15.3.9 Smeg Group S.p.A.

15.3.10 GE

15.3.11 Asko

15.3.12 Crosslee

15.3.13 Hoovers

15.3.14 Kenmore Appliances

15.3.15 Midea

15.3.16 Miele

15.3.17 Robert Bosch

15.3.18 Sears Holdings (Kenmore)



