Stearns Ford and County Ford Join Exclusive Group of MotorTrend Certified Dealerships

/EIN News/ --

Norcross, GA, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Stearns Ford and County Ford, both part of the Stearns Family of Dealerships in North Carolina, have been selected to certify their pre-owned vehicles with the exclusive MotorTrend® Certified designation. MotorTrend Certified vehicles meet the highest standards in the pre-owned market, with every vehicle vigorously inspected, upgraded and backed by a MotorTrend Certified seal of approval. Plus, every MotorTrend Certified vehicle is equipped with comprehensive vehicle protection from EasyCare®.



MotorTrend Certified dealers are carefully selected and appointed based on their commitment to quality and delivering a positive customer experience. They must have a history of excellent customer reviews and outstanding service.





“We’re thrilled to partner with MotorTrend to launch the MotorTrend Certified program at our Stearns Ford and County Ford locations,” said Dale Stearns, Dealer Principal. “We focus on providing more than just a great vehicle to our customers.”





Steve Richards, Vice President of the MotorTrend Certified program driven by EasyCare, said “Stearns Family of Dealerships’ strong commitment to their customers is one of many reasons why they were selected to join the elite group of MotorTrend Certified dealers nationwide. We are very excited to have them on board.”





Stearns Family of Dealerships began offering MotorTrend Certified vehicles in April 2019 at their two dealerships: County Ford, 105 Auto Park Drive, Graham, NC 27253 and Stearns Ford, 602 Alamance Road, Burlington, NC 27215





For more information on County Ford, visit www.countyford.com and on Stearns Ford, visit www.stearnsford.com. For more information on the MotorTrend Certified program, visit www.motortrendcertified.com.

About EasyCare®

EasyCare’s mission is to help dealers succeed at every customer touchpoint by creating passionate employees and customers. Whether it’s protecting the dealerships’ customers on their behalf or helping deliver the ultimate driving experience, EasyCare is fully engaged. Since 1984, the company has provided leading-edge benefits that have helped nationwide dealers deliver an outstanding ownership experience to over 8.5 million customers as part of APCO Holdings, LLC. EasyCare provides the only F&I benefits that are named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and is committed to providing its dealer partners with service products, training and technology to make them more successful. EasyCare is part of APCO Holdings, also home of GWC Warranty, SAVY and Covideo brands. The company markets its products through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands please visit EasyCare.com, GWCwarranty.com, SAVY.com, Covideo.com.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s fast-growing MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 2 billion monthly content views across all platforms, the company encompasses television’s #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.





Ashley Braswell EasyCare 678-615-1142 ABraswell@easycare.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.