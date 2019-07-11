Global Caramel Chocolate Market Outlook 2019-2024: Forecast by Product, Packaging, End-use and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Caramel Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global caramel chocolate market reached a value of US$ 4.2 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of nearly 8% during 2011-2018. The market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 6.1 Billion by 2024.



The demand for caramel chocolate has been growing as a result of various factors. On account of increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyle, there has been an augmented demand for premium products.



Nowadays, consumers are willing to pay higher for products which offer better quality and flavour. Another major trend is the rising health consciousness among consumers which has led to an increase in the demand for caramel chocolates containing lesser amounts of fat and sugar. In view of this, manufacturers are offering healthier options in smaller portion-size to consumers who want to monitor their calorie intake.



The report has analysed the global caramel chocolate market on the basis of distribution channels, covering super- and hyper-markets, convenience stores, non-grocery retailers and others.



The report has further segmented the market on the basis of region covering Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Australasia. Currently, Western Europe represents the largest market for caramel chocolate, accounting for the majority of the market share.



Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chocolate Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Share of Key Players

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Global Caramel Chocolate Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market by Region

6.5 Market by Distribution Channel

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Cocoa Growers

6.8.3 Cocoa Grinders

6.8.4 Coverture/Industrial Chocolate Manufacturers

6.8.5 End Use Industries

6.8.6 Chocolate Manufacturers

6.8.7 Distributors

6.8.8 Exporters

6.8.9 Retailers

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Western Europe

7.2 North America

7.3 Eastern Europe

7.4 Asia

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.7 Australasia



8 Performance by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Non-Grocery Retailers

8.4 Others



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Caramel Chocolate Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land, Location and Site Development

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Caramel Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Caramel Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



