Rally Rd. Expands Investment Offerings

The popular investment platform is adding additional asset classes ranging from sports memorabilia to rare first-edition books.

/EIN News/ --

Des Moines, Iowa, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Investment platform Rally Rd., a first-of-its kind platform that lets members buy/sell shares of stock in rare classic cars, is announcing an expansion into other asset classes including sports memorabilia, first-edition books and rare timepieces.



Since its founding in late 2017, Rally Rd. has held 30+ offerings, allowing individual investors to buy and sell shares in classic, blue-chip automobiles like a 1983 Ferrari 512 BBi or 1993 Jaguar XJ220.



By expanding into additional asset classes, users will be able to further diversify their portfolio and buy shares of one-of-a-kind assets like a First Edition Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, a 1909 Honus Wagner T206 baseball card and the first ever quartz Rolex 5100 Beta. These, plus dozens more assets will be available to be invested in later this summer.



To enable the movement of money within their application, Rally partners with Dwolla, Inc., a financial technology company that powers payments. Users can connect and verify their existing bank account within the application, then initiate payments to buy shares or receive money for selling those shares. By connecting to the ACH Network, Rally is able to avoid charging costly transaction fees, management fees or commissions, an important platform quality as Rally Rd. diversifies asset classes.



“Dwolla has been a key partner for Rally since day one,” says Chris Bruno, CEO and Co-Founder of Rally Rd. “We’re excited to grow the relationship as we expand beyond collector cars and into new asset classes. The Dwolla team has done a tremendous job powering core functions of our business, allowing us to focus on our mission of helping members invest in one-of-a-kind pieces of history.”

Dwolla, Inc. is a financial technology company that offers businesses an onramp to the Automated Clearing House Network, the electronic funds-transfer system used by U.S. financial institutions that moves $51 trillion annually.



With Dwolla’s help, Rally Rd. is able to grow its business, not its costs.



#DWOLLApowers Rally Rd.





About Rally



Rally Rd. is a first-of-its-kind platform where unique, high-value assets are securitized, split into shares, then offered as equity investments to users of all income levels. The mission: to democratize alternative asset investing by providing access, liquidity, and transparency to markets that have traditionally only been available to a select few. Rally Rd. completed the first ever initial offering for a vehicle in 2017 and has now expanded to other collectibles like sports memorabilia, vintage books and rare watches.



The Rally Rd. app is now easily available for iPhone or Web (desktop & all mobile platforms) at https://rallyrd.com.



About Dwolla



Dwolla, Inc. is a financial technology company that is changing the way businesses send and receive funds. The company offers a seamless, white-label API platform to connect to the ACH Network to initiate payments.



Since 2008, when Dwolla began creating the ideal platform to move money, the company has helped move billions of dollars for millions of end-users annually for businesses of all shapes and sizes; in addition, Dwolla has been mentioned in Inc., Forbes and the Wall Street Journal. Businesses that need to efficiently send or receive money and are ready for the future either use Dwolla—or they should. Learn more at http://www.dwolla.com/.

Attachment

Jenna Humpal Dwolla, Inc. jhumpal@dwolla.com Fitz Tepper Rally Rd. fitz@rallyrd.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.