Dynamic Signal Introduces Industry First Desktop Application for Employee Communication and Engagement

Dynamic Signal’s Desktop Application Allows Organizations to Easily Reach and Engage Employees on Desktop, Ensuring Compliance and Easy Deployment

/EIN News/ -- San Bruno, CA, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal (www.dynamicsignal.com), the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, today announced the industry’s first desktop application, extending the functionality of its award-winning platform for employee communication, engagement, and advocacy. The new feature makes it easier than ever to deploy, access, and utilize the platform for a streamlined user experience.

Dynamic Signal’s new desktop application extends the reach of communication to all employees across all channels, on whatever devices they prefer, while cutting through the noise of cluttered inboxes and collaboration tools. Now employees can easily stay informed and connected with native desktop notifications and without having to navigate to an outside web destination.

“We wanted to deliver the exceptional Dynamic Signal experience in a browserless desktop application in order to amplify notifications and support employees with the information they need, where and how they want it,” said Joelle Kaufman, CMO, Dynamic Signal. “Our new desktop app extends these benefits while allowing the platform to be managed by the IT department and installed on every company-managed computer.”

As communication has become more fragmented, organizations need a streamlined and effective way to connect, engage and activate employees as brand advocates. Despite the availability of more systems and more channels for communication than ever before, employees have been left feeling both overwhelmed and uninformed. A recent survey by Dynamic Signal found that 80 percent of U.S. workers have felt stress due to poor communication at work, and 63 percent have considered quitting as a result.

“Communicators have to adapt in order to engage a rapidly changing workforce. The expectations are greater than ever to deliver information to all employees, wherever they work,” said Ally Greer, Marketing Manager at Autodesk. “Autodesk is an innovative company that deeply cares about our employees and partners. Making sure employees feel engaged and empowered is less about how we want to distribute content, and more about how employees want to receive it. Dynamic Signal has created an easy-to-use desktop application that we were able to deploy almost instantly to connect with employees across the company.”

For more information, please visit www.dynamicsignal.com.

ABOUT DYNAMIC SIGNAL

Dynamic Signal is the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, connecting organizations with their most valued asset – their employees. Hundreds of companies across every business sector, including more than 30 percent of the Fortune 100, increase brand equity, reduce risk and grow their businesses using Dynamic Signal to securely deliver personalized, timely information to millions of employees around the world, on the channels and devices they prefer.

Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal integrates with existing enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint Online and Azure Active Directory, Salesforce.com, Workday, and Oracle HCM.

From factory workers and field employees, to knowledge workers in every time zone, Dynamic Signal customers can connect, engage and activate everyone in the organization for a dramatic improvement in the employee experience. Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.

Robyn Hannah Dynamic Signal 408-823-3863 robyn@dynamicsignal.com Hugh S. Moore Broadsheet Communications 202-471-0661 hugh@broadsheetcommunications.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.