Bitstamp Hires Caitlin Barnett as US Chief Compliance Officer

Barnett will oversee regulatory compliance as company continues US expansion

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitstamp , the world’s longest-standing cryptocurrency exchange and Europe’s biggest by trade volume, today announces that Caitlin Barnett will join the company as US chief compliance officer.



Barnett will be based out of Bitstamp’s New York office, where her focus will be overseeing day-to-day compliance operations, working with regulatory officials and lawmakers and helping Bitstamp anticipate and prepare for future regulatory changes.

Previously, Barnett served as deputy chief compliance officer at Gemini, where she developed and implemented a highly-respected AML/BSA compliance program, managed multiple AML/BSA audits and exams, and led a group of over 20 compliance professionals. Prior to Gemini, Barnett worked as an assistant vice president compliance officer at Commerzbank and served as assistant vice president and senior counsel at JPMorgan Chase.

Barnett’s extensive experience in compliance as well as leadership roles in both crypto and traditional finance will be vital to Bitstamp’s continued expansion in the US. The exchange recently obtained a BitLicense from the New York State Department of Financial Services and is continuing to ramp up their presence across the States.

“We’ve always believed in the need for effective regulation. Our goal is to provide a safe and transparent trading venue. To achieve that goal in the US, we were looking for a senior compliance professional,” said Nejc Kodrič, CEO of Bitstamp. “Caitlin’s experience makes her an excellent fit for this role and we are pleased to have her lead our compliance management processes.”

Bitstamp recently announced the hiring of Hunter Merghart as Head of US Operations, as the company moves forward with opening a New York office. The exchange is continuing to hire as it builds its US team further.

Bitstamp is committed to being the most trusted cryptocurrency exchange in the world, and strategic hires like Barnett ensure that the company will continue to earn that trust.

“This is an exciting time to join Bitstamp and help them carry what they’ve achieved in Europe over to the US,” said Caitlin Barnett, newly appointed Chief Compliance Officer at Bitstamp. “This is a company that has always been on the forefront in crypto compliance. I look forward to continuing that journey alongside their team.”

About Bitstamp:

Founded in 2011, Bitstamp is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and the EU’s largest by trading volume. Currently offering trading between BTC, BCH, ETH, XRP, LTC, USD and EUR, the exchange empowers individuals and institutions to reap the benefits of emerging financial technologies by unlocking reliable access to leading cryptocurrencies. With its focus on prudence and oversight, Bitstamp is uniquely positioned to serve as a stepping-stone between the traditional financial and cryptocurrency worlds. Safe and easy to use, Bitstamp always puts its customers first, which is why it gets the stamp of approval from over 3 million traders throughout the world. For more information about how Bitstamp supports the exchange of currencies, information, ideas and trust, visit www.bitstamp.net.

