Kay Properties Closes on Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) Offering in Fort Stockton, TX

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and FORT STOCKTON, Texas, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties has successfully completed the REVA Kay Fort Stockton DST in Fort Stockton, TX. This DST property was made available to accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506c and had a total investment cost of $7,450,000.



The 29,504 square foot property is 100% occupied by a public company. This particular location is considered critical to the tenant’s mission and success. The property possesses a greatly desired location due to easy access to highways and service area of over 100,000 people.

Along with being a well-located and well-occupied property in the growing Midland market the DST investment was made available to investors as an all-cash/debt-free program whereby the risks of financing have been removed from the equation.

Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties remarked, “The REVA Kay Fort Stockton DST is a wonderful example of another Kay Properties fully subscribed DST investment offering. We are excited for all of our clients that chose to participate in this offering either via 1031 exchange or a direct cash investment.”

Contact Information:

www.kpi1031.com

info@kpi1031.com

1(855) 466-5927

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.