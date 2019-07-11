Outlook on the Worldwide Gaming Peripherals Market to 2024 - Featuring Alienware, Logitech, Razer, Mad Catz, Turtle Beach, Corsair, Cooler Master, Sennheiser, HyperX, SteelSeries, and More
The global gaming peripherals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global gaming peripherals market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
An increasing number of hard-core/casual gamers and the growing popularity of e-sports are among the key factors driving the global gaming peripherals market. E-sports and virtual games have led to the development of special gaming keyboards and gamepads which can be customized and provide better ergonomics to the user.
Consumers increasingly demand an immersive and realistic gaming experience that has created a need for superior quality gaming consoles, whole body sensors, peripheral devices, etc. Additionally, with the rise in the young working population, the affordability for gaming peripheral devices has also increased.
Moreover, factors such as the introduction of augmented reality, virtual reality, high-definition displays, etc., are also projected to catalyze the growth of this market.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global gaming peripherals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global gaming peripherals industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the gaming device type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global gaming peripherals industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global gaming peripherals industry?
- What is the structure of the global gaming peripherals industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global gaming peripherals industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global gaming peripherals industry?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Gaming Peripherals Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Gaming Device Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Headsets
6.2 Keyboards
6.3 Joysticks
6.4 Mice
6.5 Gamepads
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Gaming Device Type
7.1 PC (Desktop/Laptop)
7.2 Gaming Consoles
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Wired
8.2 Wireless
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Online
9.2 Offline
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Alienware
15.3.2 Logitech
15.3.3 Razer
15.3.4 Mad Catz
15.3.5 Turtle Beach
15.3.6 Corsair
15.3.7 Cooler Master
15.3.8 Sennheiser
15.3.9 HyperX
15.3.10 SteelSeries
15.3.11 Anker
15.3.12 Roccat
15.3.12 Reddragon
15.3.13 Das
15.3.15 Gamdias
15.3.16 Sades
