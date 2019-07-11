Global PDMS Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2024 - The Growing Demand for PDMS in Healthcare Applications Spurs Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PDMS Market by Type, Form (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins), End-Use Industries (Industrial Process, Building & Construction, Household & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Healthcare) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size for PDMS was USD 3,752 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5,226 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



The key companies profiled in this report on the PDMS market include DowDuPont Inc. (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Elkem ASA (Norway), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Dongyue Group Limited (China), Alfa Aesar (UK), CHT Group (Germany), and Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry (China).

Growing PDMS consumption in personal care, medical, automotive, construction industries is expected to drive the PDMS market

The increasing demand for PDMS from industries such as personal care, medical, automotive, construction and others owing to properties such as durability, dielectricity, adhesion, foam control, and others is one of the major factors driving the global PDMS demand during the forecast period.

Further, the growing preference of PDMS fluid-based products in place of hydrocarbon-based traditional products owing to its high resistant towards temperature extremes, oxidation, shear stresses, and chemicals are expected to drive this market. Also, the increasing PDMS demand from developing economies of the world is another factor driving the PDMS market. However, the regulatory policies for PDMS such as Food Contact Material (FCM) in Europe and Food and Durg Authority (FDA) are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

High-molecular weight is the fastest-growing type of PDMS

High-molecular is expected to be the fastest-growing type of PDMS between 2019 and 2024. High-molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane is used as a damping fluid in a variety of Environmental Sensing Devices (ESDs) such as accelerometers and rolamites. It is also used in soft lithography under biomedical microelectromechanical systems. The demand for high-molecular-weight PDMS is driven majorly by its increasing consumption of hair care and skincare applications under the personal care industry.

Elastomer is the largest form of PDMS

Based on form, PDMS market is divided into elastomer, fluid, resin, and others. Elastomers are expected to be the most extensive form of PDMS used for numerous applications during the forecast period. The increasing demand for PDMS elastomers in industries such as household & personal care and electrical & electronics is expected to drive the PDMS market. PDMS elastomers are used for various applications under these industries such as sealants, the raw material for microfluidic devices, stretchable electronics, and others.

APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for PDMS

APAC is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing PDMS market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of strong and developing industries, such as construction, automobile, household & personal care, and electronics. Factors such as abundant availability of raw materials at lower costs, high economic growth rate, and lower labor & transportation costs are expected to drive the PDMS market in the region. PDMS is used majorly as a lubricant, anti-foaming agent, heat transferring fluid, and others in the industries mentioned above. The increasing demand for PDMS for these industries has further motivated a large number of manufacturers to expand their business in this region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 PDMS Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In the PDMS Market

4.2 PDMS Market, By Region

4.3 PDMS Market In APAC, By Country and Form, 2018

4.4 PDMS Market Attractiveness

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand In Different End-Use Industries

5.1.1.2 Replacement of Hydrocarbon-Based Products With PDMS Fluid-Based Products

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Regulatory Policies on PDMS In Few End-Use Industries

5.1.2.2 High Cost of Production

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Demand for PDMS In Healthcare Applications

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Price Sensitive Market

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.3.1 Contribution of Healthcare Industry to GDP

5.3.2 Global GDP Trends

5.3.3 Contribution of Construction Industry to GDP

6 PDMS Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low-Molecular Weight PDMS

6.2.1 Low-Molecular Weight PDMS Expected to Have High Demand In Industrial Processes In APAC

6.3 High-Molecular Weight PDMS

6.3.1 Demand From Personal Care Industry In APAC to Drive Demand for High-Molecular Weight PDMS

6.4 Ultra-High Molecular Weight PDMS

6.4.1 Increased Demand for PDMS Resins Will Lead to Growth of Ultra-High Molecular Weight PDMS

7 PDMS Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 PDMS Elastomers

7.2.1 Growing Demand In Personal Care Industry Expected to Boost Demand for PDMS Elastomers

7.3 PDMS Fluids

7.3.1 PDMS Fluids Witnessing Increasing Consumption In Various Applications

7.4 PDMS Resins

7.4.1 Growing Construction Industry Expected to Drive the PDMS Resins Market

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Increasing Demand In APAC to Drive the Demand for Other Forms of PDMS

8 PDMS Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial Process

8.2.1 Wide Scale Industrial Activities In APAC to Drive Demand for PDMS In Industrial Processes

8.3 Building & Construction

8.3.1 Demand for Adhesives, Sealants, and Coatings In Building & Construction Drive Market for PDMS

8.4 Household & Personal Care

8.4.1 PDMS Market In Household & Personal Care Industry to Witness Highest Growth In APAC

8.5 Transportation

8.5.1 Increase In Vehicle Production Leading to Growing Consumption of PDMS as Clutch Fluids, Brake Fluids

8.6 Electrical & Electronics

8.6.1 PDMS Increasingly Used In Electrical & Electronic Products Due to Its Di-Electrical Properties

8.7 Healthcare

8.7.1 PDMS Increasingly Used In Healthcare Sector Due to Its Versatile Properties

8.8 Others

9 PDMS Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Major Use of PDMS In Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry Driving the Market

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Beauty and Personal Care Products and Growing Automotive Industry Driving Demand for PDMS

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Personal Care and Growing Automotive Industries are Major Consumers of PDMS

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Rising Demand of Personal Care Driving Market for PDMS

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Growth of Construction and Personal Care Industries Expected to Drive the PDMS Market

9.2.6 Rest of APAC

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Growth of Personal Care and Automotive Industries Expected to Drive the PDMS Market

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Increasing Demand From Household & Personal Care Industry is Expected to Drive the PDMS Market

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Demand From Construction and Medical & Healthcare Industries to Drive the PDMS Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Increasing Demand for Lubricants In Automotive Industry and Demand for Personal Care Products Expected to Drive the PDMS Market

9.3.5 Russia

9.3.5.1 Growth In Industrial Processes is Expected to Drive the PDMS Market In Russia

9.3.6 Turkey

9.3.6.1 Increasing Demand From Construction Industry Driving the PDMS Market In Turkey

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 North America

9.4.1 US

9.4.1.1 Investments In Construction Industry and Growing Household & Personal Care Market to Fuel Demand for PDMS

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.2.1 Household & Personal Care and Healthcare Industries to Drive Consumption of PDMS In Canada

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.3.1 Strong Household & Personal Care Industry to Fuel Growth of PDMS Market

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Increase In Consumer Spending on Personal Care Products to Lead to Higher Demand for PDMS

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.2.1 Increased Foreign Investments on End-Use Industries to Increase Demand for PDMS

9.5.3 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.1.1 Growth In the Construction Industry to Drive Demand for PDMS In Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.2.1 Growth In Construction and Personal Care Industries Will Fuel Demand for PDMS

9.6.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking of Polydimethylsiloxane Manufacturers

10.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.3.1 Expansion

10.3.2 New Product Development

10.3.3 Merger & Acquisition

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DowDuPont Inc.

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.1.5 MnM View

11.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.3 Wacker Chemie AG

11.4 Avantor, Inc.

11.5 Elkem ASA

11.6 KCC Corporation

11.7 Dongyue Group Limited

11.8 Alfa Aesar

11.9 CHT Group

11.10 Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

