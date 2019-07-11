Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market boosted at Impressive 9.1% CAGR propelled by Increasing Government Funding for Clinical Studies, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Research report include Grifols SA, CSL Behring, Octapharma AG, Sanquin, Shire, Kedrion S.p.A, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Market is likely to gain traction due to the significant drop in demand for its counterpart fresh frozen plasma (FFP). Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled ‘ Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (3-factor PCC, 4-factor PCC), Application (Congenital and Acquired Coagulation Factor deficiency), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2025.’ In this report, Fortune Business Insights has predicted that this market, which was valued at US$536.3 Mn in 2017, reach US$ 1,076.5 Mn and in doing so, it will exhibit a CAGR of exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1%.

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market





Clinical studies have proven that fresh frozen plasma needed much longer infusion time, as compared to prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC). Besides infusion time, PCC possess some other advantages over FFP. Some notable properties that have led to PCC’s increasing adoption are its ability to reconstitute in a short span. Furthermore, PCC is available easily due to its lack of blood group specificity. In addition to the aforementioned factors, a better safety profile of PCC has influenced users to prefer them over fresh frozen plasma.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/prothrombin-complex-concentrate-market-100102





Leading Companies Are Focusing On Setting Up Plasma Collection Centres

As companies are realizing the clinical advantages of PCC over fresh frozen plasma, they are now focusing on research and development of PCC. It is seen that there is an emphasis on stocking up plasma from blood that is required in PCC. To ensure that these needs are sufficed, leading companies such as Grifols SA and Octapharma are putting in increased efforts towards setting up plasma collection centres across several countries around the world.

Kcentra Has Changed the Face of Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Globally

Ever since Kcentra was approved by the FDA, it has been adopted by many healthcare professionals worldwide. Kcentra has proven efficient in restoring blood coagulation, as it is packed with certain factors that help replenish various clotting factors. Kcentra played a major role in treatments for patients who are undergoing warfarin therapy. Warfarin may lead to sever and acute blood loss and to minimize such losses and restoring coagulation factors, Kcentra has been proved beneficial. Therefore, the use of PCC in warfarin induced bleeding is leading to increased adoption which in turn has boosted the global market.

Increasing Government Initiatives and Funding to Boost the Global Market

Recent updates in policies regarding usage approval have bode well for prothrombin complex concentrates. There has been a relaxation in usage of Prothrombin Complex Concentrates in treating bleeding disorders, globally. This has encouraged research analysts and related personnel to conduct more clinical trials and propose newer usage concepts to the regulatory authorities. Moreover, increasing government funding promoting the use of PCC in surgical procedures is boosting the global market. Proven clinical efficiency of PCC has encouraged governments across the world to promote the use of PCC for treating unwanted bleeding in surgical procedures. Furthermore, few alternatives are available to treat bleeding and the existing alternatives do not come close to the standards set by PCC. This in turn has led to an increase in demand for PCC and subsequently boosted the global PCC market.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/prothrombin-complex-concentrate-market-100102





The report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of coagulation factor deficiency, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, an analysis in relation to alternative therapies to PCC, reimbursement scenario, and key industry trends.

Key Companies Mentioned in Report

Grifols SA

CSL Behring

Octapharma AG

Sanquin

Shire

Kedrion S.p.A

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Other players



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/prothrombin-complex-concentrate-market-100102





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Coagulation Factor Deficiency – For Key Countries Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries Analysis in Relation to Alternatives to PCC Global PCC Market: Reimbursement Scenario & Key Industry Trends





Global Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product 3-factor PCC 4-factor PCC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Acquired coagulation factor deficiency Congenital coagulation factor deficiency



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/prothrombin-complex-concentrate-market-100102





Browse Related Reports:

Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Immunomodulator, Interferons, Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists), By Disease Indication (Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)), By Route of Administration(Oral, Injection, Transdermal) By End User(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Immunomodulator, Interferons, Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists), By Disease Indication (Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)), By Route of Administration(Oral, Injection, Transdermal) By End User(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), Form (Liquid, Lyophilized), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) & Geography Forecast till 2025



Size, Share and Global Trend By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), Form (Liquid, Lyophilized), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) & Geography Forecast till 2025 Diabetes Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (Insulin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors), Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intravenous), Distribution Channel (Online pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Immunoglobulins Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Route of Administration (Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous (SC)), By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), By Form(Liqui, Lyophilized), By End User(Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) and Geography Forecast till 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.