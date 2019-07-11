Dream Unlimited Corp. Q2 2019 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM and DRM.PR.A) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.



Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 7124 889#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream’s website at www.dream.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.



Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream’s website at www.dream.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream is one of Canada’s leading real estate companies with over $15 billion of assets under management in North America and Europe. The scope of the business includes asset management and management services for four Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") listed trusts and institutional partnerships, condominium and mixed-use development, investments in and management of Canadian renewable energy infrastructure and commercial property ownership, and residential land development, housing and multi-family development. Dream has an established track record for being innovative and for its ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

DREAM UNLIMITED CORP.

Pauline Alimchandani Kim Lefever Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations (416) 365-5992 (416) 365-6339 palimchandani@dream.ca klefever@dream.ca



