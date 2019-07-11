DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT Q2 2019 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (DIR.UN - TSX) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.



Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 7922 847#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.



Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Industrial REIT’s website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. To date, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 246 geographically diversified industrial distribution and warehousing properties comprising over 24 million square feet of GLA located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca .

For further information, please contact:

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT

Brian Pauls Lenis Quan Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (416) 365-2365 (416) 365-2353 bpauls@dream.ca lquan@dream.ca



