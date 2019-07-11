Solar Energy Technologies Office Announces New Job Openings

Are you interested in working in the Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO)? SETO is hiring multiple interdisciplinary general engineers/physical scientists to fill vacancies on the team.

General engineers/physical scientists are responsible for managing funding programs, which includes developing concepts, planning workshops, organizing merit reviews, and collaborating with contracting officers. In addition, this position will be responsible for monitoring and evaluating technology portfolios to ensure that projects are making progress on pre-established goals and deliverables and make recommendations to the program manager on use of project funding.

Applicants may be selected between GS-11 and GS-14 grade levels.

Apply now. The final day to apply is July 23, 2019.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy is hiring for multiple positions. Learn more about the open positions across the office’s technology areas.

We’re looking for the best and brightest! Please share with anyone who may be interested. We look forward to receiving and reviewing your applications.