Huntington Ingalls Industries Sponsors National PTA’s STEM + Families Initiative

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today its three-year sponsorship of National PTA’s STEM + Families initiative. HII’s sponsorship kicked off in conjunction with the 2019 National PTA Convention and Expo, which was held in late June in Columbus, Ohio.



This is the first enterprise-wide sponsorship HII has made since its establishment in 2011. The company is a strong advocate of science, technology, engineering and math initiatives and early childhood education, seeing both as fundamental to ensuring a skilled and productive workforce of the future.

“At HII, we view ourselves not only as a defense contractor, but also as a workforce development company,” said Bill Ermatinger, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “We believe education is the foundation of our nation’s security and that it is the responsibility of everyone—not just our publicly funded schools—to help develop tomorrow’s leaders. We are proud to support National PTA’s effort to expand access to hands-on STEM experiences across the country, and we are confident our support of this important initiative will contribute to the success of our nation.”

STEM + Families is a nationwide effort to ensure that all students and families have access to meaningful STEM learning opportunities at school and at home. National PTA’s vision is that all students and their families—especially those typically underrepresented in STEM fields—view STEM education pathways and careers as interesting, realistic options. Through the initiative, National PTA works with local PTAs, school communities and a wide range of partners to engage families together in hands-on, interactive STEM experiences.

“Showing students and families how much fun STEM can be and the many education pathways and STEM careers available to them is important to help children realize their full potential and ensure the long-term economic success of our nation,” said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. “We are grateful to HII for supporting our efforts to increase access to STEM experiences for all children and families and expose them to opportunities that can lead to fulfilling, in-demand technical careers.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

National PTA comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org .

