Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Reach $99.2 Billion by 2024 - Development of User-Friendly & Low-Cost Dialysis Products Presents Opportunities

The hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market is projected to reach $99.2 billion by 2024 from $74.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6%.



Growth in this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, preference for dialysis treatments over kidney transplants, and initiatives taken by leading players to introduce advanced products & services. However, the risks & complications associated with dialysis, low consumer awareness regarding kidney diseases, and reimbursement concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into two broad segments, namely, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Factors such as the huge acceptance of hemodialysis therapy over peritoneal dialysis among CKD and ESRD patients, an increasing number of ESRD patients, growth in the number of dialysis centers, and government initiatives are stimulating the growth of the hemodialysis market.

The conventional hemodialysis segment is expected to hold the largest share of the hemodialysis modality market during the forecast period

Based on modality, the hemodialysis market is classified into three major segments - conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis (NHD). The conventional hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large patient population opting for conventional dialysis, rising number of dialysis centers across the globe, a growing number of ESRD patients, and ongoing technological advancements in conventional hemodialysis.

North America to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019

Based on region, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2019. The higher per capita income as compared to other regions, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing demand for dialysis procedures are propelling the growth of the in-center dialysis market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.2.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.3 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.4 Research Limitations and Assumptions

2.4.1 Limitations

2.4.2 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis: Market Overview

4.2 Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Share, By Type, 2019 vs 2024

4.3 Hemodialysis Market, By Product & Service, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Billion)

4.4 Hemodialysis Market, By Modality, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Billion)

4.5 Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Product, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Billion)

4.6 Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Modality, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Billion)

4.7 Regional Analysis: Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Usage

4.8 Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of ESRD Patients

5.2.1.2 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension

5.2.1.3 Shortage of Organ Donors and Risks Associated With Transplant

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

5.2.1.5 Rising R&D Expenditure for Developing New Dialysis Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risks and Complications Associated With Dialysis

5.2.2.2 Product Recalls

5.2.2.3 Reimbursement Concerns in Emerging Markets

5.2.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Policies for the Approval and Manufacturing of Dialysis Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Development of User-Friendly and Low-Cost Dialysis Products

5.2.3.3 Increasing Number of Dialysis Centers

5.2.3.4 Growing Preference for Home Hemodialysis (HHD) Treatment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Benefits of Renal Transplantation

5.2.4.1.1 Low-Cost Solution

5.2.4.1.2 Better Patient Survival Rate

5.2.4.2 Sustainability of Small and Medium-Sized Companies in the Highly Competitive Market

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Focus on Wearable and Miniature Dialysis Machines

5.3.2 Consolidation of the Dialysis Services Market

5.3.3 Partnerships Among Dialysis Product and Service Providers

5.3.4 Robust Private Equity Activity

5.3.5 Increasing Preference for Private Dialysis Providers

5.4 Reimbursement Scenario

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Belgium

5.4.2.4 UK

5.4.2.5 Netherlands

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 Asia (Except Japan)

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 Pacific Region

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 India

5.5.3.2 China

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.4 Rest of the World

5.5.4.1 Latin America

5.5.4.1.1 Brazil

5.5.4.1.2 Mexico

5.5.4.2 Middle East

5.5.4.3 Africa

6 Hemodialysis Market

6.1 Hemodialysis Market, By Products & Services

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Hemodialysis Services

6.1.2.1 In-Center Hemodialysis Services

6.1.2.1.1 Growth in Patient Base and Support for Treatment are Driving the Demand for In-Center Services

6.1.2.2 Home Hemodialysis Services

6.1.2.2.1 Poor Reimbursement Scenario for HHD has Hindered Market Growth

6.1.3 Hemodialysis Products

6.1.3.1 Hemodialysis Machines

6.1.3.1.1 Center-Use Hemodialysis Machines

6.1.3.1.1.1 Increasing Number of Renal Care Centers has Ensured A Steady Demand for Center-Use Machines

6.1.3.1.2 Home-Use Hemodialysis Machines

6.1.3.1.2.1 HHD Machines have Gained Significance Due to Their Improved Clinical Outcomes & Better Quality of Life for Patients

6.1.3.2 Hemodialysis Consumables & Supplies

6.1.3.2.1 Dialyzers

6.1.3.2.2 Dialyzers Market, By Material Type

6.1.3.2.2.1 Synthetic Dialyzers

6.1.3.2.2.1.1 Ease of Sterilization, High Strength, and Resistance of Synthetic Dialyzers Account for Their Wide Use

6.1.3.2.2.2 Cellulose-Based Dialyzers

6.1.3.2.2.2.1 High Biocompatibility and Affordability have Enabled Market Growth

6.1.3.2.3 Dialyzers Market, By Flux Type

6.1.3.2.3.1 High-Flux Dialyzers

6.1.3.2.3.1.1 High-Flux Dialyzers Can Clear Medium-Sized Molecules and Prevent the Removal of Proteins From the Blood

6.1.3.2.3.2 Low-Flux Dialyzers

6.1.3.2.3.2.1 Capability to Remove Smaller-Sized Molecules have Made Low-Flux Dialyzers Popular

6.1.3.2.4 Bloodlines

6.1.3.2.4.1 Bloodline Reuse in Emerging Markets is A Key Challenge to the Growth of This Segment

6.1.3.2.5 Concentrates/Dialysates

6.1.3.2.5.1 Maintaining the Quality of Concentrates is A Key Challenge for Market Players

6.1.3.2.6 Access Products

6.1.3.2.6.1 AV Fistula Needles

6.1.3.2.6.1.1 AV Fistula Access Provides Better Blood Flow and Lower Risk of Infections

6.1.3.2.6.2 Arteriovenous Grafts

6.1.3.2.6.2.1 Synthetic AV Grafts are More Widely Used Than Their Biological Counterparts Are

6.1.3.2.6.3 Central Venous Catheters

6.1.3.2.6.3.1 Catheters Can Be Used in the Long Term If Grafts and Fistulas are Unsuccessful

6.1.3.2.7 Other Hemodialysis Consumables

6.2 Hemodialysis Market, By Modality

6.2.1 Conventional Long-Term Hemodialysis

6.2.1.1 Technological Advancements and Rising Number of Dialysis Centers are Driving Market Growth

6.2.2 Short Daily Hemodialysis

6.2.2.1 Daily HD has Demonstrated Better Outcomes Than Conventional HD

6.2.3 Nocturnal Hemodialysis

6.2.3.1 Rising Awareness Will Drive Demand for NHD in the Coming Years

6.3 Water Treatment Systems Market, By Type

6.3.1 Central Water Disinfection Systems

6.3.1.1 Chemical Disinfection Systems

6.3.1.1.1 Chemical Disinfection Systems Segment to Dominate the Central Water Disinfection Systems Market During the Forecast Period

6.3.1.2 Heat Disinfection Systems

6.3.1.2.1 Heat Disinfection Lowers the Labor Costs and Disposal Issues Associated With Disinfection Using Chemicals

6.3.1.3 Accessories

6.3.2 Portable Water Disinfection Systems

6.3.2.1 Chemical Disinfection Systems

6.3.2.1.1 Development of New Ozone Disinfection Systems With High Safety and Efficacy Profiles to Drive Market Growth

6.3.2.2 Heat Disinfection Systems

6.3.2.2.1 Launch of Advanced Portable Heat Disinfection Systems to Drive Market Growth

6.3.2.3 Accessories

7 Peritoneal Dialysis Market

7.1 Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Product & Service

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Products

7.1.2.1 Peritoneal Dialysis Concentrates/Dialysates

7.1.2.1.1 High Demand for PD Concentrates has Prompted Players to Focus on Improving Their Manufacturing Capabilities for PD Products

7.1.2.2 Peritoneal Dialysis Machines

7.1.2.2.1 Emerging Countries are Witnessing Growing Adoption of Home Peritoneal Dialysis Treatments

7.1.2.3 Peritoneal Dialysis Catheters

7.1.2.3.1 Development of New Approaches for PD Catheter Placement is Driving Their Adoption

7.1.2.4 Peritoneal Dialysis Transfer Sets

7.1.2.4.1 Baxter International and Fresenius Medical Care are the Major Providers of PD Transfer Sets

7.1.2.5 Other Peritoneal Dialysis Products

7.1.3 Peritoneal Dialysis Services

7.1.3.1 Self-Administrative Nature of PD Leading to the Slow Growth of the Services Market

7.2 Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Modality

7.2.1 Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis

7.2.1.1 Capd Offers A Wide Range of Advantages Over APD

7.2.2 Automated Peritoneal Dialysis

7.2.2.1 Risk of Rapid Decline in Residual Renal Functions With APD to Limit Its Adoption

8 Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Usage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 In-Center Dialysis

8.2.1 Hospital Dialysis

8.2.1.1 Increasing Government Support to Develop Dialysis Treatment Facilities in Hospitals to Propel the Growth of This Market Segment

8.2.2 Independent Dialysis

8.2.2.1 Changing Reimbursement Policies in Developed Countries and A Scarcity of Skilled Nephrologists are Key Restraints for Market Growth

8.3 Home Dialysis

8.3.1 Peritoneal Dialysis

8.3.1.1 Technological Improvements, Freedom for Patients to Travel During Treatment, and Fewer Dietary Restrictions are Driving the Growth of the Peritoneal Dialysis Market

8.3.2 Home Hemodialysis (HHD)

8.3.2.1 Advantages Such as A Higher Dose of Dialysis, Improved Quality of Life, and Better Clinical Outcomes are Majorly Responsible for the Growing Demand for HHD Among Patients

9 Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Bundled Reimbursement is A Strong Incentive for Dialysis Providers to Encourage the Adoption of Home PD

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 The Shortage of Dialysis Facilities is Restraining the Growth of the Market in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is the Only Country in Europe Where PD is Better Reimbursed Than HD

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 High Cost of Dialysis Treatment and Variations in Reimbursement Policies are Restraining Market Growth

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 The Number of New Dialysis Centers Being Established in the Country is Expected to Drive the Market

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 High Prevalence of ESRD to Support Market Growth in Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension to Drive Market Growth

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 India to Register the Highest Growth Rate in the Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market During the Study Period

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.1.1 Latin America Dominates the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market in the RoW Due to A Large Number of Dialysis Patients in the Region

9.5.2 Middle East

9.5.2.1 Increasing Number of ESRD Patients and the Growing Number of Dialysis Centers to Drive Market Growth

9.5.3 Africa

9.5.3.1 Poor Economic Condition and the High Cost of Dialysis Treatment to Hamper Market Growth

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis, By Key Player, 2018

10.2.1 Key Players in the Hemodialysis Products Market

10.2.2 Key Players in the Dialysis Services Market

10.2.3 Key Players in the Peritoneal Dialysis Products Market

10.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4 Vendor Dive Overview

10.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.6 Vendor Dive

10.6.1 Visionary Leaders

10.6.2 Innovators

10.6.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.6.4 Emerging Companies

10.7 Competitive Intensity: Dialysis Products Market

10.7.1 Evaluation Parameters and Scores

10.7.2 Scoring Methodology

10.7.3 Competitive Intensity Score, By Company

10.7.3.1 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

10.7.3.2 Baxter International Inc.

10.7.3.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.7.4 Competitive Intensity - Mapping of Baxter, B. Braun, and Fresenius

11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Service Offered, Products Offered, Recent Developments)

11.1 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

11.2 Baxter International Inc.

11.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.5 Cantel Medical Corporation

11.6 Davita Inc.

11.7 Diaverum

11.8 Dialife Group

11.9 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

11.10 Isopure Corp.

11.11 Medtronic PLC

11.12 Nipro Corporation

11.13 NIKKISO Co. Ltd.

11.14 Rockwell Medical Inc.

11.15 Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmk0dx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

