Global $99.87Bn Offshore Wind Market Review & Outlook 2017-2026: Features Company Profiling with Detailed Strategies, Financials, and Recent Developments

According to this research, the Global Offshore Wind market accounted for $26.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $99.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.



Rising share of renewable in the power generation mix and government incentives following renewable energy deployment are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high capital cost and maintenance and logistics issues are hindering the market growth.



Based on Location, Shallow Water (< 30m Depth) segment witnessed steady growth during the forecast period due to the expansion of shallow water is normally cost effective owing to better weather conditions, whereas, installing wind turbines in deep water becomes expensive due to high maintenance cost.



By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising urbanization & industrialization, technological advancement and clean energy consumption are some of the factors propelling the market growth in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Offshore Wind Market include Siemens, ABB, General Electric Company, Adwen, EEW Group, A2 SEA, Sinovel Wind Group Co, Nordex, Senvion, Nexans, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S and Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Offshore Wind Market, By Location

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Deep Water (> 60m Depth)

5.3 Transitional Water (30m - 60m Depth)

5.4 Shallow Water (< 30m Depth)



6 Global Offshore Wind Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electrical Infrastructure

6.3 Substructure

6.3.1 Jacket and Gravity Based

6.3.2 Monopile

6.3.3 Other Substructures

6.3.3.1 Tripiles

6.3.3.2 Floating

6.3.3.3 Suction Bucket

6.3.3.4 Tripods

6.4 Turbine

6.4.1 Rotors and Blades

6.4.2 Tower

6.4.3 Nacelle

6.5 Other Components

6.5.1 Installation and Assembly

6.5.2 Logistics and Transportation



7 Global Offshore Wind Market, By Classification

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Type I

7.3 Type II

7.4 Type III



8 Global Offshore Wind Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Soil Monitoring

8.3 Yield Monitoring

8.4 Scouting

8.5 Other Applications



9 Global Offshore Wind Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Siemens AG

11.2 ABB Ltd.

11.3 General Electric Company

11.4 Adwen

11.5 EEW Group

11.6 A2 SEA

11.7 Sinovel Wind Group Co.

11.8 Nordex SE

11.9 Senvion S.A.

11.10 Nexans S.A.

11.11 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S

11.12 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co.



