Sigma Unveils Sigma fp Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera; Announces High-Performance Lens Series for Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Systems

Launch of Sigma fp , the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera. Introduction of a newly developed high-performance lens series for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The first of which will include:

Sigma fp - The Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Digital Camera

With dimensions of 112.6×69.9×45.3mm and body weight of 370g, the all-new Sigma fp is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera. It is equipped with a 35mm Bayer full-frame sensor with 24.6 megapixels in a compact body. Suitable for everyday use by photographers of all skill levels, from novices to the most discerning professionals, the Sigma fp produces images that are of the highest quality, capable of supporting both serious still and cine shooting.

The Sigma fp is purpose-built with durability in mind. Its dust and splash-proof body make it ideal for long hours in various shooting environments. The absence of a mechanical shutter removes the potential for noise and shutter shock while increasing reliability. The Sigma fp uses the L-mount, characterized by a short flange focal length, large diameter, and superior durability. In addition to the wide-ranging choices of Sigma lenses, other manufacturers' lenses can be used through the L-Mount Alliance with Leica Camera AG and Panasonic Corporation. With the Sigma Mount Converter MC-21, Sigma SA mount and Sigma Canon EF mount lenses can also be used.

By supporting 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording for RAW video data and 4K UHD/24fps recording, the Sigma fp is capable of full-fledged video production. Alternating between still and cine shooting modes is possible with a simple flip of a switch. Each mode comes with a specially designed operation system and displays, making it possible to concentrate on shooting in each mode, stress-free.

Pricing and availability for the Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera will be announced fall 2019.

For full product details and technical specifications as well as press imagery, please refer to the official press release here .

More details are available at: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/cameras/fp-series/

Sigma High-Performance Lens Series for Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

Sigma Corporation introduced the following Global Vision lenses as the first in its lineup optimized for high-performance, full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art

Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary

Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art - The First F1.2 Large Aperture Prime Lens in the Sigma Global Vision Line

The Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art is Sigma’s first wide-angle lens with F1.2 maximum aperture for the full-frame Sony E-mount and L-mount system. The 35mm F1.2 Art enables artistic expression with astounding resolution and bokeh effects. It is ideal for shots that leverage shallow depth of field including environmental portraiture, weddings and on-location shoots. Optimized for full-frame cameras, the 35mm F1.2 Art features three SLD glass elements and three aspherical lenses including a double-sided aspherical lens that is optimally arranged in a lens construction of 17 elements in 12 groups.

The 35mm F1.2 Art is equally optimized for both still and video shooting environments. In autofocus, the large Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM) gives the desired torque required to drive the focus lens group. In manual focus, the focus ring is driven by the focus-by-wire system where the optimized torque setting responds to the fine operations of the photographer. The aperture ring is also mounted with a de-click function, enabling seamless operations that is especially useful during video shooting.

The Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art will be available in L-mount and Sony E-mount in late July 2019 for $1,499.00 USD through authorized US dealers.

For full product details and technical specifications as well as press imagery, please refer to the official press release here .

More details are available at: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/cas/product/art/a019_35_12/ .

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art - The Ultimate Large-Diameter, Wide-Angle Zoom Lens for Astrophotography

The definitive lens for astrophotography, the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art is the ultimate large-diameter, wide-angle zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The uniform rendering performance and outstanding edge to edge resolution is perfect for capturing the weak light emitted by the stars at night. By utilizing the characteristics of the short flange focal length, this new-generation large-diameter zoom lens combines both compact body and unprecedented high-resolution image quality.

Other lens highlights include one FLD glass and five SLD glass elements which are arranged to suppress edge to edge chromatic aberration. Three aspherical lenses, including a large-diameter aspherical lens at the foremost surface, are used to effectively minimize flare and other distortions thereby achieving mind-blowing resolution. In addition, a stepping motor enables the high speed, quiet AF drive. Shooting is comfortable even in target AF such as Face/Eye Detection AF and during video shooting.

The Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art will be available in L-mount and Sony E-mount in late August 2019 for $1,399.00 USD through authorized US dealers.

For full product details and technical specifications as well as press imagery, please refer to the official press release here .

More details are available at: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/cas/product/art/a019_14_24_28/ .

Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary - Compact Package, Everyday High-Performance Capabilities

Designed for use with smaller full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens balances easy-to-carry form factor and high optical performance. The perfect everyday companion for the traveling photographer, this rugged lens produces smooth bokeh effects when wide open. The 45mm F2.8 Contemporary also realizes modern sharp rendering when stopped down. With a minimum focusing distance of 24cm, photographers can also enjoy shooting snapshots and tabletop photos.

The highly durable lens is capable of smooth, quiet and high-speed AF made possible by a stepping motor. It also supports Face/Eye Detection AF and video AF.

The Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary will be available in L-mount and Sony E-mount in late July 2019 for $549.00 USD through authorized US dealers.

For full product details and technical specifications as well as press imagery, please refer to the official press release here .

More details are available at: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/cas/product/contemporary/c019_45_28/ .

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of innovative imaging excellence. The introduction of 11 award-winning Sigma Art lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group for Sigma Corporation of America

(p) 978-866-7354

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9913194f-407f-4b25-b97b-1a1e970573fa



