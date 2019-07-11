Lincoln Military Housing - Cause We Can 5K Run/Walk

/EIN News/ --

On Saturday, June 29th the 10th Annual “Cause We Can 5K Run / Walk” was hosted! The mission of this race is to give military families the opportunity to give back to their local San Diego community. Families were invited to meet the military organizations that support them throughout the year and learn how they can help support them back, Cause We Can! This was a special event and was a private race for military families who live in Lincoln Military Housing. The “racers” were treated to the 5K Run / Walk race course, a swag bag full of donated items, a medal for completing the race, and breakfast after the race. Over 450 runners/walkers participated. The top runners all won tickets to Disneyland!





The causes include Operation Homefront, The USO San Diego, and the Challenged Athletes Foundation: Operation Rebound and each received a check for $612 thanks to our military families participating in our door prize drawing, and our two event sponsors Jana Harris Painting and Air Temperature Specialists.

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade years ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service - Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard.

For more information about LMH and our services, please visit www.LincolnMilitary.com.

