Global Lentil Market Report 2019: Worldwide Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast to 2024

The global lentil market reached a volume of 6.3 Million Tons in 2018. The market volume is further projected to reach a volume of 8.4 Million Tons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2024.



Currently, lentil is largely consumed as a staple food of various South Asian regions such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In addition to this, lentils are gaining popularity across the globe as they offer numerous health benefits such as lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases, controlling diabetes, preventing cancer, boosting metabolism and improving digestion.



Global Market Drivers



Lentil in its whole form has applications in taste and aroma enhancer products such as soups, sauces, dips, spreads, etc. Moreover, it is widely used in ready-to-eat food products which has contributed towards a propelling growth of the global lentil market.



There are a number of snack foods, batters, bakery products, etc., which are prepared by using the flour and fractions of split lentils. Besides this, owing to a long shelf life, lentils are being preferred by consumers around the world which is resulting in an escalated demand.



Over the past few years, there has been a rise in health consciousness among consumers along with the awareness about the availability of organically produced lentils as a result of growing organised food retail sector. This has directly impacted the growth of the global lentils market.



At present, lentils are witnessing heightened demand particularly in emerging countries such as India, Turkey and Sri-Lanka on account of huge population growth, improving living standards and changing dietary patterns.



Regional Insights



On a geographical front, Canada represents the largest market for lentil, holding the majority of the share in the global lentil market. This growth can be mainly accredited to the fact that majority of lentil is produced in the region. Canada is followed by India, Australia, Turkey and Nepal.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lentil Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 Imports and Exports

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Input Suppliers

5.9.2 Farmers

5.9.3 Collectors

5.9.4 Processors

5.9.5 Distributors

5.9.6 Exporters

5.9.7 Retailers

5.9.8 End-Users

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Canada

6.2 India

6.3 Australia

6.4 Turkey

6.5 Nepal

6.6 Others



7 Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Home Use

7.2 Snack Food Industry

7.3 Flour Industry

7.4 Others



8 Competitive Structure



9 Lentil Processing

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



